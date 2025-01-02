Follow fewer photographers, stop sharing all your photos - and four other less obvious tips for improving your photography in 2025

Amazing light that was conjured by shouting at the sky! This shot was ‘chased’ by following my senses

This coastal image from Shetland was light painted by using the light from a drone. A risky idea, a spark that came to me while washing up. (Image credit: David Clapp)

You may have probably hit the photography equivalent of the ‘runners wall’ at some point; I know that over the last 20 years I certainly have. Although a quick fix answer is perhaps what you crave, it is not going to be found in endless purchases, plugins or online forums - the answer to start investing in you.

You're not thinking about photography enough

I see so many photographers that are stuck, cling onto one style or formula, which all stems from the paradigm trap of social media. I think about photography all the time, especially when driving, washing up or shopping. I float into my ideas - do the same.

Always shoot your best whatever you are shooting

Learn to always take the very best photo you can, for whatever reason. Children, pets, garden, travel… everything has to be spot on. If I take photos for eBay, I make sure my composition is perfect. By striving for the best, you are photographically ‘working out’.

Take more risks

Put yourself into unusual places - I got some great shots in Ikea last weekend. I photographed an obsolete audio equipment museum in Ramsgate and got some superb work. Take a leap of faith and concentrate hard.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Practice

So many photographers don't fully understand the power of their lenses and cameras. These are complex machines that require muscle memory and require you attain a technical synergy. If you feel confused every time you switch on, how can you climb upwards to creativity?

Stop following photographers & show your work less

If you use social media, stop following so many photographers. It’s like having an global peer army showing you incredible work that makes you feel inferior on a daily basis. It’s not good for your confidence and self-esteem. Remove them.

Stop posting so much online. Perhaps send your images to a few photography friends (if you need a fix) and allow yourself the chance to fail with a trusted audience. You need to review, reflect, recollect, realign and all will be revealed.