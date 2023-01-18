Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 – how to watch and what we expect

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is the name that Samsung gives to its live unveiling events, where the company launches its latest smartphones out into the world. The next Unpacked event has now been scheduled for February 1, 2023 – and we're here to tell you how to watch it, when to watch it, and what we expect to see!

Spoiler alert – we think it's almost definitely going to be the Galaxy S23 range, including the Galaxy S23 Ultra with a mega 200MP sensor camera – Samsung's latest innovation in smartphone sensor technology.

Galaxy Unpacked isn't a new thing. In 2022, Unpacked launches brought us the Galaxy S22 range in February and then the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 phones in August, both via a live stream on the company's YouTube channel.

The YouTube teaser video for February's Unpacked event is now live, and this is where you'll be able to watch the announcements on the day. We've linked it below to give you a flavor of what's to come.

Where and when to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked

You'll be able to watch the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1, 2023, at 1PM ET / 6PM UTC.

At this time, it'll start live on the above YouTube link, but you can also watch it on the Samsung website.

(Image credit: www.smartprix.com)

What we expect to see at Galaxy Unpacked

At just 15 seconds long, Samsung's official Unpacked trailer doesn't give much away – but with the slogan "Epic nights are coming" and the text "Mooon" (the O's are made up of lenses) we can probably assume that the S23 range is going to get some moon-friendly photography features!

As mentioned already, we think – as it's backed up by tonnes of reputable phone rumors –we'll see the Galaxy S23 range launched.

The excellent Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup was launched in 2022 to great acclaim from smartphone photographers. The Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra were and are some of the best camera phones around, as well as being the best Samsung phones, so what could the S23 lineup have in store?

