Hot stuff! Photo of hiker braving an erupting volcano shortlisted for award

The British Photography Awards has released its 2023 shortlist, comprising 475 images. The annual BPA is renowned for showcasing the best of British photographic talent, and this year is no exception; a whopping 475 images have been shortlisted across 19 categories.

The British Photography Awards is a charity-oriented organization for British photographers, with all the proceeds going to 20 UK-based charitable organizations. It features photographers from all nationalities living in Britain, as well as Brits living abroad.

As is the case every year, the 2023 shortlist has unveiled some staggeringly beautiful images from all around the globe. The quality of this year's awards is very impressive, and gives a good account of the condition of British photography.

A Marriage of Jellyfish – Shortlisted in the Water Life category (Image credit: Mayumi Takeuchi-Ebbins • The British Photography Awards)

The awards have opened voting for the People's Choice Award, where the public can vote on their favorite images. The voting will be open until October 31, and you can do so by clicking the vote button on the image profile of your most loved images.

The full shortlist has been released on the British Photography Awards website and includes image profiles of all the selected images. This is a treasure trove of inspiration for aspiring and established photographers alike.

Fox Meets Fox Portrait - Shortlisted in the Land Animal category (Image credit: Martin West • The British Photography Awards)

The Barbican Apartments - Shortlisted in the Architecture category (Image credit: Tom Knowles • The British Photography Awards)

Boy on Night Bus - Shortlisted in the Street category (Image credit: Chan Spencer • The British Photography Awards )

Included in the profiles is a description of the image provided by the photographer, giving valuable insight into the creative process of how they shot their photograph. Another fantastic inclusion, which may get overlooked, is the equipment used to take the shots – often revealing that magnificent images were created with a budget camera.

Recreating images that I loved and that I found inspiring was a vital part of my own learning as a photographer, and information like this was pivotal. Knowing how the image was taken, coupled with the equipment used, provides great insight and a starting block to build upon.

The awards are a great way to find inspiration as well as finding photographers who you may not have seen before. Perhaps looking through the shortlist will inspire you to submit for next year's awards!

Rainbow Showers – Birdlife (Image credit: Kevin Morgans • The British Photography Awards )

Illuminated – Shortlisted in the Landscape category (Image credit: Heather Tonge • The British Photography Awards )

This Soft Machine – Shortlisted in the Portrait category (Image credit: Natasha Pszenicki / The British Photography Awards)

Racing in the Rain – Shortlisted in the Sport category (Image credit: David Shopland • The British Photography Awards )

The British Photography Awards will also host a black-tie awards gala at The Dorchester in London, England, on November 10. Anyone is invited to attend, and tickets are on sale via the BPA website.

All the shortlisted images will be on display in a fully immersive gallery, where it will be a great opportunity to view your favorites in the flesh before enjoying the awards show. Check out the shortlisted images and cast your vote here.

Ocean Heartbeat – Shortlisted in the Fine Art category (Image credit: Paul Reid • The British Photography Awards )

