This Alfie Tych+ photo is a mistake, but one that I’m owning and claiming as my own!

The Art of Seeing #80: With a chance to dip his toes in the analogue sea, Benedict Brain gets creative with an Alfie Tych+

Sample pair of half-frame images taken with Alfie Tych+
Taken in the car park of one of the most depressing hotels I’ve stayed at – somewhere on the outskirts of Vancouver, Canada. Alfie Tych 1/60 sec at f/8, ISO 125. (Image credit: Benedict Brain)
About Benedict Brain

Benedict Brain with camera

(Image credit: Marcus Hawkins)

Benedict Brain is a UK-based photographer, journalist and artist. He is an Associate of the Royal Photographic Society and sits on the society’s Distinctions Advisory Panel. He is also a past editor of Digital Camera Magazine, and the author of You Will be Able to Take Great Photos by The End of This Book.

Recently, I was tasked with reviewing an excellent little analogue camera. Called the Alfie Tych+, it’s super cool, staggeringly tiny, beautifully designed and packs an incredible range of optics and creative options onto a slightly quirky rotating lens board. Everything from an f/156 pinhole to a 33.3mm (50mm full-frame equivalent) f/8 rapid rectilinear lens and a few others in between. 

