It's time to break the internet with your photography using these key posting strategies!

We’ve all heard about the importance of SEO, social media algorithms and Google search rankings. The general perception in recent years is that content creators are engaged in a constant arms race with Google, fighting against both the intelligent processes it employs and other artists for dominance. While this paints a gloomy picture, there are some essential steps you can take to optimize your online performance, allowing you to grow your reach organically. Here, Gordon Glenister explains how to build your following by working with social media platforms and search engines, using them as your tool for gaining global exposure. He says that growing an online audience as a photographer involves a mix of showcasing your work, engaging with your community and leveraging various digital platforms. Here are five tips to help expand your reach.

Gordon Glenister is an influencer marketing expert and founder of the Meetings and Events Support Association. He is the author of Influencer Marketing Strategy, a book aimed at explaining how online marketing can help businesses grow.

Post with consistency

Social media work is time-consuming, so focus on platforms where visual content thrives, such as Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok and Facebook. Instagram, in particular, is ideal for photographers purely because of its reach. However, when you post is just as important. Post consistently to keep your audience engaged. Aim for a balance between quantity and quality – posting high-quality images a few times a week can be more effective than posting daily with lower quality. Do some research into the best time to post for your audience. Find out the time your audience is most likely to be online and test and measure the engagement to constantly optimize performance. Research ‘hooks’ – find out from other creators which type of hooks deliver the best engagement and apply these to your content accordingly.

Engage with your community

It is easy to post and forget to check back for engagement, but take the time to reply to comments on your posts. This fosters a sense of community, encourages more interaction and serves the algorithm well. You should also consider collaborating with others. Partner with other photographers or influencers in your niche for joint projects or shoutouts. Collaborations can expose your work to a broader audience. Furthermore, comment on target customer posts – find the type of clients you want to work with and comment on their posts, as this is an effective way to get noticed. You might also consider a membership platform, even if this is free it could be a good way to bring content and ideas together and allow your potential customer base to engage with you.

Use a mix of popular and niche-specific hashtags to increase the visibility of your posts. Research trending hashtags in the photography community to find relevant examples to use. These might include #photographer #photography #videographer #photooftheday #instaphotography #canonphotography #nikonphotography #portraitphotography #naturephotography #streetphotography and #travelphotography.

It’s also advisable to create your own branded hashtag as this can be a great way to build your voice. When appropriate, geotag your photos too. This can attract local followers and help your work get discovered by people interested in that specific location.

Become a blogging master!

Create a blog on your website where you can share detailed stories about your shoots, photography tips and insights. This helps with SEO and positions you as an authority in your field. Ensure your website and blog are optimized for search engines by using relevant keywords in your titles, captions and metadata to make your work more discoverable online. Use keyword search tools to stay ahead of the game by knowing what people are looking for online and write blogs to meet this need. Finally, consider online advertising on keywords. You can bid

on less popular terms but this may still drive relevant traffic to your site.

Create engaging content

This is the part photographers will be most interested in organically. Beyond sharing your images, however, share behind-the-scenes shots or videos that show how you work. This content can be fascinating to viewers and adds a personal touch to your brand. Showing how this content is made has been some of the best-performing content on TikTok and Instagram recently, particularly where they are truly amazing video or photo scenes.

Furthermore, offer value by sharing photography tips, editing tutorials or insights into your creative process. This can attract aspiring photographers and enthusiasts who want to learn from you. Remember, your content should inspire, educate and entertain. Make sure you create content that delivers results and always test and measure its performance. Make a content calendar to plan a posting schedule and always remind your audience to share your content – saves and shares are considered of higher value by algorithms than likes.

