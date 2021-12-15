GuruShots: winning photographs from the Water Shots competition

Billed as the world's greatest photo game, GuruShots is an online platform that provides a fun, structured way to showcase your images while gaining global exposure for your work.

By competing in epic challenges against millions of photographers, you can get instant feedback from over three billion monthly votes and increase your ranking from Newbie to achieve the ultimate status (and bragging rights) of Guru.

GuruShots' challenges are voted on by the platform's Gurus and the wider community, and there’s a fresh challenge every day. Winners can receive prizes from GuruShots' sponsors such as Adorama, Kodak, Lowepro and Lensbaby.

The latest 'Water Shots' competition was all about using powerful composition and light to showcase the element that covers 71% of the Earth’s surface.

The winning images included flowing waterfalls and crystal clear lakes, plus stunning slow-mo seascapes, such as that photographed by the Guru's Top Pick, Erika Valkovicova.

There are also some lovely shots of water in the golden hours, such as a windmill scene by Gandalf, Lord of Elites (04), and waves lapping the shore by Ilan Horn (16). We highly recommend scrolling through all the images, as they are likely to fill you with awe at our natural world.

The 20 highest ranked images were published in N-Photo magazine, and we're pleased to showcase these images below, along with the rest of the top featured photographs in the gallery that follows.

Top Photographer (Image credit: Out of service ™ - United States)

Top Photo (Image credit: M. B. Off - Serbia)

Guru's Top Pick (Image credit: Erika Valkovicova - Czech Republic)

#4 (Image credit: Gandalf.. Lord of Elites - Norway)

#5 (Image credit: A R S kY - Gibraltar)

#6 (Image credit: Libor Král - Germany)

#7 (Image credit: Davide U. - Italy)

#8 (Image credit: Living Canvas - Canada)

#9 (Image credit: Joakim Nilsson - Sweden)

#10 (Image credit: Johan Nensen Lindqvist - Sweden)

#11 (Image credit: Ilan Horn - Israel)

#12 (Image credit: Uri Wise - Israel)

#13 (Image credit: Ophira Eschinasi - Belguim)

#14 (Image credit: Milano Romero Lagdan - United States)

#15 (Image credit: Clémentine Marechaud - France)

#16 (Image credit: Ulrich Höfer - Germany)

#17 (Image credit: Rob de Jong - United States)

#18 (Image credit: Konrad Kehrer - Austria)

#19 (Image credit: Gisselle Quintero - United States)

#20 (Image credit: Alec Halstead - United States)

#21 (Image credit: R.P. Fotografias - Germany)

#22 (Image credit: David Warner - United States)

#23 (Image credit: ozychatie - Australia)

Here are the remaining images from the top entries in GuruShots' 'Water Shots' contest – click on the arrows to scroll through the full gallery of stunning entries.

To find out more, and to sign up and take part in the next challenge, visit www.gurushots.com.