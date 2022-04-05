GuruShots: winning photographs from the Water competition

Billed as the world's greatest photo game, GuruShots is an online platform that provides a fun, structured way to showcase your images while gaining global exposure for your work.

By competing in epic challenges against millions of photographers, you can get instant feedback from over three billion monthly votes and increase your ranking from Newbie to achieve the ultimate status (and bragging rights) of Guru.

GuruShots' challenges are voted on by the platform's Gurus and the wider community, and there’s a fresh challenge every day. Winners can receive prizes from GuruShots' sponsors such as Adorama, Kodak, Lowepro and Lensbaby.

With the Water Challenge, the brief was open for creative interpretation, and we wanted you to show off your best shots of raging rapids, calming seascapes, serene beaches and more!

The winning images didn't disappoint, and we enjoyed seeing a lighthouse in the landscape (11), a reflective cityscape (07) and even a surfer catching a wave (Guru's Top Pick). We highly recommend scrolling through all the images for a full visual washout!

The 20 highest ranked images will be published in Photography Week magazine, and we're pleased to showcase these images below, along with the rest of the top featured photographs in the gallery that follows.

Top Photographer (Image credit: Fabiano Dos Santos - United States)

Top Photo (Image credit: Peace and Fraternity - France)

Guru's Top Pick (Image credit: aaron.debutiaco - United States)

#4 (Image credit: Vidmantas Verbickas - Republic of Lithuania)

#5 (Image credit: The Photographer - India)

#6 (Image credit: TravelerDon Dot Com - United States)

#7 (Image credit: Viktoria Farkas - United States)

#8 (Image credit: Nikolay Tatarchuk - Israel)

#9 (Image credit: Johan Nensen Lindqvist - Sweden)

#10 (Image credit: N e i l - United Kingdom)

#11 (Image credit: Laurence Motivated - France)

#12 (Image credit: GuruShots - Water)

#13 (Image credit: Yair Tzur - Israel)

#14 (Image credit: Magic Maggie - Portugal)

#15 (Image credit: Daniel Pratl - Austria)

#16 (Image credit: Act Phil - United Kingdom)

#17 (Image credit: Gary Hunter - United States)

#18 (Image credit: Jason Hann - Germany)

#19 (Image credit: Shy B - United States)

#20 (Image credit: G C George - Malaysia)

#21 (Image credit: Karen Moore - United Kingdom)

#22 (Image credit: Dan Dozier - United States)

#23 (Image credit: Aline Herzog - Switzerland)

Here are the remaining images from the top entries in GuruShots' Water contest – click on the arrows to scroll through the full gallery of stunning entries.

To find out more, and to sign up and take part in the next challenge, visit www.gurushots.com.