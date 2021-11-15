GuruShots: winning photographs from the latest Mostly White competition

Billed as the world's greatest photo game, GuruShots is an online platform that provides a fun, structured way to showcase your images while gaining global exposure for your work.

By competing in epic challenges against millions of photographers, you can get instant feedback from over three billion monthly votes and increase your ranking from Newbie to achieve the ultimate status (and bragging rights) of Guru.

GuruShots' challenges are voted on by the platform's Gurus and the wider community, and there’s a fresh challenge every day. Winners can receive prizes from GuruShots' sponsors such as Adorama, Kodak, Lowepro and Lensbaby.

The 'Mostly White' contest, as you've likely guessed, was about focusing on images that are almost completely white – which resulted in some magnificent high key mono photographs.

Animals were very well represented, with Thomas Martin McShane (04), Pedro Brás (14) and Camille Vosk (15)'s beautiful birds, and Margie Troyer stunning pair of white horses (20).

Landscapes were also a popular subject, and Pappipop (09), Ben Lavrinoff (18) and Gary Hunter (21) delivering some superb shots. We also had some fantastic macro entries, including Frank Werle's abstract straws (01) and Pavlína Rolincová's frosty berries (18).

The 20 highest ranked images were published in Photography Week magazine, and we're pleased to showcase these images below, along with the rest of the top 500 featured photographs in the gallery that follows.

Top Photographer (Image credit: Pedro Brás - Portugal)

Top Photo

Guru's Top Pick

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

Here are the remaining images from the top 500 entries in GuruShots' 'Mostly White' contest – simply click on the arrows to scroll through the full gallery of photos.

To find out more, and to sign up and take part in the next challenge, visit www.gurushots.com.