Electric dreams! Pro photographer Joana Kruse documents her travels in her EV

Road trips can offer the ultimate sense of adventure for budding travel photographers and thrill seekers. Renowned and critically acclaimed travel photographer, Joana Kruse, recently embarked on such an adventure, departing from her homestead in Italy, across Europe and into the UK.

Her epic road trip landscapes serve as brilliant inspiration for anyone getting itchy feet and looking to plan an adventure with their camera this year. It’s also great to see the diversity of landscapes and locations close to home, around the British Isles and neighbouring countries.

What’s even more impressive is that she pulled off her five-month road trip in an electric Fiat 500e – which took her from Italy to Germany, the Faroe Islands to Aberdeen, and everywhere in between. She undoubtedly has a keen eye for composition and her images are nothing short of breath-taking. We can’t wait to see where her electric car takes her next, but for now, here's how she got on...

Joana Kruse Social Links Navigation Professional travel and landscape photographer Joana is an Italy-based travel photographer who has been well-decorated with awards and much critical acclaim, being published internationally and winning multiple photography competitions. She describes herself as "A travel photographer. A vegan. A passionate EV driver. In love with the Fiat 500e. A Nomad. From UK, now living in Italy."

"As a travel and landscape photographer who has spent 15 years capturing the beauty of the world through my lens, I’ve always been drawn to the less-trodden paths. This was certainly the case during my most recent expedition: a five-month road trip across the British Isles in an electric vehicle (EV) where I wanted to uncover the hidden gems that often lie beyond the Instagram-famous hotspots.

"During my epic five month electric car road trip, I had travelled through 10 countries and covered more than 10,500 miles in my Fiat 500e and with my Canon EOS R5. I wanted to challenge myself and also aimed to prove that a ‘real’ photography adventure could be completed in an EV.

Stac a’Phris Arch, a towering natural rock arch on the Isle of Lewis, Outer Hebrides, Scotland (Image credit: Joana Kruse)

"I set off from my temporary home in Italy, traversing through Germany and the Netherlands before crossing the English Channel in a ferry to the enchanting landscapes of the British Isles. My planned itinerary included East Scotland, the Orkney archipelago, Shetlands, Scottish Highlands, Lewis and Harris, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, and not forgetting North Wales.

Dunseverick Castle is a ruined medieval castle located on the Antrim coast of Northern Ireland (Image credit: Joana Kruse)

"I took over 33,000 photographs on my travels, which I carefully curated 1,757 for editing. I was particularly drawn to the off-the-beaten-path locations, seeking out hidden gems that often go unnoticed by the masses. While the well-known photo spots like The Dark Hedges in Northern Ireland are undoubtedly stunning, I found that the lesser-crowded routes held an even greater appeal to me. I visited 192 stunning photo spots, from decaying castle ruins in Tantallon, East Lothian to the plethora of lighthouses in North Wales, and from unique seastacks in the Orkney islands to the natural rock arch on the Isle of Lewis.

The ruined clifftop castle Tantallon in North Berwick, East Lothian, Scotland (Image credit: Joana Kruse)

"One of the most rewarding aspects of venturing off the popular roads was the serenity of the surroundings. I was often the only photographer at the spots, allowing me to fully immerse myself in the beauty of the landscape without distraction. The locals were also more relaxed and welcoming, eager to share their knowledge and insights. They provided invaluable information on the best places to visit and times of day.

(Image credit: Joana Kruse)

"My favorite destinations were the Shetlands and Isle of Harris. The Shetlands captivated me with their friendly inhabitants, breathtaking scenery, and the abundance of wildlife. Harris, on the other hand, charmed me with its quirky photo opportunities, featuring abandoned structures like shipwrecks, shielings, food vans, telephone booths and more. It was a haven for discovering beauty in decay.

(Image credit: Joana Kruse)

"My advice to any fellow photographers is take your time, explore beyond the Instagram-hotspots, and embrace the unexpected. I can assure you that you’ll be rewarded with unique and memorable photographs, and you will discover the true essence of each and every place you visit."

If you're really into travel photography, you'll want to check out the best lenses for travel photography. Joana uses a Canon EOS R5. To see her stunning portfolio check out her Instagram, or visit her website.