LIVE: Xiaomi 13 Ultra brings world's first variable aperture 1-inch camera sensor
Compact cameras beware! Xiaomi 13 Ultra makes a big play for the best camera phone - follow along with us live!
Xiaomi is one of China's largest phone manufacturers but has still not made the global impact of brands such as Samsung or OnePlus. Although is all that about to change?
Xiaomi is preparing to launch a world's first for the camera phone market, a 1-inch sensor with a variable aperture, with its latest phone the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. Compact cameras better be wary!
Tune in as we share any updates leading up to the official launch event on April 18 at 7 AM (US) / 12 PM (UK) / 10 PM (AUS) where we will also follow along LIVE!
You can also watch along with us on the official Xiaomi live stream on YouTube below:
