Why you should DITCH your camera screen (sometimes) | Canon EOS R6 V | White balance busted

The new episode of Bokeh Face: The Digital Camera World podcast is now live on our YouTube channel and available to stream from Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all your favorite podcast services.

New episodes of Bokeh Face are released bi-weekly, every other Friday, so our next episode after this one will be released on July 10.

Chris George (DCW's Content Director) joins me (James Artaius, DCW Editor in Chief) for our trusty format where we discuss a burning issue in the camera world, dive into our kit bag to chat about what we've been shooting with, then troubleshoot a technical or creative camera issue.

You can watch the episode in full below:

Why you should DITCH your camera screen (sometimes…) - YouTube Watch On

We take an In Focus look at screenless cameras such as the Camp Snap 2 and Flashback ONE35 V2. Why do they exist? Who are they for? And are they just a novelty or a genuine way to reconnect with photography?

Then we Gear Up with the Canon EOS R6 V, the latest in an increasingly busy lineup of R6-series and video-centric cameras. Confused? Don’t worry, James and Chris rattle through the lineup, pick apart each camera’s differences and suggest their ideal applications.

Finally, in Trouble Shooting, Chris tackles the sometimes simple, sometimes technical, but always important subject of white balance. Find out why RAW files are so important when it comes to white balance, why auto white balance can’t always be relied upon, and how white balance can be a force for creativity.

We'd love to hear your thoughts and feedback on the show, along with any questions or troubleshooting queries you might have, so please get in touch with us at bokehface@futurenet.com. We hope you enjoy the episode!

• Watch on YouTube

• Listen on Spotify

• Listen on Apple Podcasts

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Check out all our previous episodes of Bokeh Face, take a look at the best disposable cameras, browse the best Canon cameras and you’re using white balance on your camera all wrong – stop trying to ‘fix’ the light!