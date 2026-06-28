I’ve always fancied a posh camera bag from Billingham but could never justify the expense to myself. My desire didn’t even take into consideration the dimensions of the bag, or that of the camera kit I intended to fill it with; I just admired the old-school doctor’s bag aesthetic, the craftmanship and materials involved, plus the attention to detail.

But while this bag looked to all intents and purposes ‘perfect’, I always had the sneaking suspicion that it wouldn’t be. Because there is simply no such thing as the perfect camera bag.

And I say that having tried out examples from the comprehensive ranges of Benro, Domke, Lowepro, Manfrotto, Peak Design, Peli, Tenba and Vanguard, to name but a few key players.

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Because it’s not just about getting a bag that can accommodate all my kit, now and into the future; what I’ll want to transport at any one time, and the environment I’m operating in, will keep changing.

While a satchel-style messenger bag with a shoulder or cross-body strap may be suitable for urban photography, if I’m hiking up a hill to document a landscape, a waterproofed camera backpack with breathable webbing and a pocket to stash a bottle of water will be more practical and desirable. And I may want to take a tripod too, to make sure my horizons are level and true.

So, while there are many good camera bags, most are only good at one thing. Most but not all, of course, as I’ve also tested wheeled camera cases including the Vanguard Alta Fly 55T G2, that can be quickly transformed into a backpack by removing said wheels.

But despite an occasional degree of versatility, it feels like there are always compromises to be made in the pursuit of perfection. And if I do want a bag or case that does more, the price tag invariably rockets as well.

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Plus, maybe you don’t need a dedicated camera bag at all. I often use a bog-standard small backpack to transport my cameras, wrapping them in protective bubble wrap in lieu of the padded interior dividers I’d get with a camera bag proper. The latter would offer better protection, sure, but increase the weight and bulk overall.

Although I began my camera bag ‘journey’ buying protective pouches that snugly fitted the contours of the camera they were intended to house, I’ve now gone completely the other way and don’t like a camera bag that too obviously resembles one.

Ultimately, it could be argued that unless I have multiple lenses and accessories for my camera and want to carry them with me most of the time, I don’t need a camera bag in the first place. I just require a good, sturdy and comfortable strap for the camera (and lens) itself.

Most of the time that feels just perfect. And much cheaper than a Billingham.

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If you still believe in finding your perfect match, take a look at the best camera bags along with the best camera backpacks and best camera sling bags.