NightFox Cub review: compact digital night vision monocular for the masses

If you are looking for a trusty monocular companion to join you on a day's bird watching or out at night looking for wildlife then the NightFox Cub is the perfect digital night vision monocular for your needs and can even record your findings to show off to your fellow bird watches and wildlife enthusiasts .

This compact and pocketable digital monocular is able to provide night vision with a 7-stage range of sensitivity and is also able to provide color viewing for when out and about in the day. You will be able to see birds and wildlife from a good distance thanks to its range of 150 metres and you will also find handy buttons located on the top of the device for 3x optical magnification and 2x digital zoom.

This makes sure all your wildlife spots are in focus and can be seen clearly, and talking of being able to see clearly, if you are out in cloudy conditions the cub is also equipped with an 8-range brightness setting within the monoculor, so you'll be sure you won't miss anything interesting on your travels.

NightFox Cub specifications

Magnification: 3x optical & 2x digital zoom

Range: 150 meters

Lens: f/1.4 - automatic adjustment for day and night

Viewfinder: EVF

Video: Standard Definition

Memory cards: Micro SD card, up to 32GB

Color Effects: Night vision / Color

Connectivity: USB-C

Requires: 1x AA rechargeable batteries

Size: 127 x 46 x 72mm

Weight: 255g (including memory and battery)

Compatibility: Mac OS and Windows XP SP2/ Vista/ 7/ 8/ 10

Key features

Thanks to f/1.4 that is auto adjusted to either night or daytime use, this handy device will be able to record all your interesting finds thanks to onboard recording and a 32GB microSD card provided, the card slot is located at the back of the device, just below the eyepiece where you will also find the battery compartment, which takes one AA battery.

Battery life is considerably good and I would imagine you could get at least two weeks of constant use before you see a loss in performance and need to recharge it - luckily the included USB-C cable will allow you to connect to either your laptop or usb car charge to provide power or the old fashioned way or using a usb charging brick pledged into the mains - you have options!

Performance

Along with its compact size, lightweight construction and reasonable price tag of $149.99 / £139.99 / AU $291 its ability to record SD footage both in night vision mode and daytime color is extremely useful and can be downloaded via plugging in the included USB-C cable or by ejection of the microSD card into a tranional card reader.

If brightness modes for both the viewfinder and night vision are extremely handy when out either in the day or night for spotting wildlife and its lightweight construction and great build quality means you can take it on any journey long or short and it will last, and stand up to a fair amount of use.

Verdict

It must be noted at this price point you are not getting the highest recording rates or formats available for video recording, rather you are getting standard definition, enough to show to your friends and family, but if you are wanting 1080 or even 4K recording this is not the product for you. However, for the price, you are getting a great bit of kit that includes everything you need to get you out and recoding your bird watching or wildlife spotting, and it will serve you well in your observations.

