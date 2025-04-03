I finally watched 'Photographer' on Disney+ and I wish I had sooner!
For anyone interested in taking a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to be a world-famous photographer, I recommend checking out 'Photographer' on Disney+
Whether you’re interested in photography, storytelling, or beautifully crafted documentaries, Photographer on Disney+ is a must-watch.
I had been meaning to sit down and check it out since its release in 2024, but I kept putting it off. Now that I’ve finally dived in, I can’t believe I waited this long! This series is a visual feast, a masterclass in image-making, and a deep dive into the minds of some of the world’s greatest photographers, all wrapped up in immersive filmmaking.
Above: Trailer for Photographer
Each episode follows a different photographer, taking us into their world and creative process. We see them in the field, chasing once-in-a-lifetime moments, and through interviews and archival footage, we get a glimpse into how they became the artists they are today.
The lineup of photographers is nothing short of spectacular and includes Cristina Mittermeier and Paul Nicklen, Dan Winters, Campbell Addy, Krystle Wright, Muhammed Muheisen, and Anand Varma. What’s even more exciting is that their stories are told by some of today’s best documentary filmmakers, such as Jimmy Chin, Academy Award-winning director of Free Solo.
While every episode has been incredible, the one that truly struck a chord with me was the Dan Winters episode, Dan Winters: Life is Once. Forever. Winters is on my personal Mount Rushmore of photographers, so getting a behind-the-scenes look at his process was a real treat.
Known for his iconic portraits, scientific photography, still life, and NASA imagery, Winters is a legend in every sense of the word. Seeing him work at Kennedy Space Center, Iceland, and Bangladesh, all while reflecting on the balance between career and family, was both inspiring and surprisingly emotional. It was a reminder that even the most accomplished artists grapple with the push and pull of ambition and personal life.
What makes Photographer so compelling is its range. Each episode focuses on a different genre and approach to photography, so there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re drawn to conservation photography, high-end portraiture, extreme adventure shots, or photojournalism, you’ll find an episode that speaks to you. More than just a show about taking pictures, it’s a celebration of curiosity, passion, and the drive to see and document the world in a way no one else has before.
If you haven’t watched it yet, I highly recommend it! Photographer is currently available to stream on Disney+.
