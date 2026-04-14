Hubble captures images of an “ethereal” spiral galaxy located 380 million light-years from Earth
IC 486, a barred spiral galaxy, lies at the edge of the constellation Gemini an inconceivable 380 million light-years from Earth
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It’s almost 36 years since the Hubble Space Telescope was launched and NASA continues to blow minds with the unbelievable and often iconic images captured by the device.
The latest of these to be shared by the space agency is of IC 486, a barred spiral galaxy that sits at the edge of the constellation Gemini (the Twins), roughly 380 million light-years from Earth, far beyond any distance the human mind can imagine.
To try to put this into context, it would take a spaceship travelling at the speed of light close to 5 million human lifetimes to reach the galaxy.Article continues below
NASA has classified IC 486 as a barred spiral galaxy due to the central bar-shaped structure from which its spiral arms stem. Within the centre of the bar lies IC 486’s active galactic nucleus (AGN), which emits a glowing white light NASA has described as “ethereal”.
As if IC 486 wasn’t already mind-boggling enough, powering its AGN is a supermassive black hole more than 100 million times the mass of our Sun.
An accretion disk – a swirling mass of cosmic gas and dust – revolves around the black hole and generates, what NASA describes as “intense radiation”, including X-rays, responsible for the “ethereal” light that outshines the rest of the galaxy.
This latest Hubble image was pieced together using data from two separate observations that survey nearby galaxies to record high-quality images of their central black holes and the stars near their cores.
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NASA combined Hubble’s imaging capabilities with the survey data to create “detailed comparisons” of how stars, gas, dust, and black holes interact in galaxy centers.
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I’m a writer, journalist and photographer who joined Digital Camera World in 2026. I started out in editorial in 2021 and my words have spanned sustainability, careers advice, travel and tourism, and photography – the latter two being my passions.
I first picked up a camera in my early twenties having had an interest in photography from a young age. Since then, I’ve worked on a freelance basis, mostly internationally in the travel and tourism sector. You’ll usually find me out on a hike shooting landscapes and adventure shots in my free time.
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