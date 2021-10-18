GuruShots: winning photographs from the All About Animals competition

Billed as the world's greatest photo game, GuruShots is an online platform that provides a fun, structured way to showcase your images while gaining global exposure for your work.

By competing in epic challenges against millions of photographers, you can get instant feedback from over three billion monthly votes and increase your ranking from Newbie to achieve the ultimate status (and bragging rights) of Guru.

GuruShots' challenges are voted on by the platform's Gurus and the wider community, and there’s a fresh challenge every day. Winners can receive prizes from GuruShots' sponsors such as Adorama, Kodak, Lowepro and Lensbaby.

The 'All About Animals' competition was, as you may have guessed, all about animals, from interesting insects to memorable mammals. Unsurprisingly, big cats featured prominently – including majestic tigers, as photographed by Top Photographer T Schön™ (01), Stephen Day (12), Gerhardt Theron (14) and Tamara Bernard (23).

There are also some lovely shots of gorgeous critters like Sooks H-S' red panda (10), Britni Ann's vixen feeding her cubs (16) and a very characterful orangutan by N_G (02). We highly recommend scrolling through all the images as they are sure to warm your heart!

The 20 highest ranked images were published in Photography Week, and we're pleased to showcase these images below, along with the rest of the top 500 featured photographs in the gallery that follows.

Top Photographer (Image credit: T Schön™ - United States)

Top Photo (Image credit: N_G - United States)

Guru's Top Pick (Image credit: Bernt-Inge – Norway)

#4 (Image credit: Gil Shmueli - Israel)

#5 (Image credit: Laimute Kuriene - Netherlands)

#6 (Image credit: Russell Smith - United States)

#7 (Image credit: Gandalf Vacation Mode – Sweden)

#8 (Image credit: Ramon Sanchez - United States)

#9 (Image credit: Serena Vachon – United States)

#10 (Image credit: Sooks H-S – United Kingdom)

#11 (Image credit: Dörte Paschke - Germany)

#12 (Image credit: Stephen Day Shutter Bear Photography - United States)

#13 (Image credit: Ajit Deokar - United States)

#14 (Image credit: Gerhardt Theron - South Africa)

#15 (Image credit: Tony Ryan - United Kingdom)

#16 (Image credit: Britni Ann - United States)

#17 (Image credit: Zdenek Pachovsky - Czechia)

#18 (Image credit: Dropkick Murphys - Spain)

#19 (Image credit: Lisa Manifold - United States)

#20 (Image credit: peter.fleck - Germany)

#21 (Image credit: John Pence – United States)

#22 (Image credit: Pavlína Rolincová - Czechia)

#23 (Image credit: Tamara Bernard - Netherlands)

Here are the remaining images from the top 500 entries in GuruShots' 'All About Animals' contest – simply click on the arrows to scroll through the full gallery of photos.

