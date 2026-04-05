Is MFT the wildlife photographer’s cheat code? Is VR the next imaging frontier? Supercharge your street photos. It's the new Bokeh Face podcast!

The new episode of Bokeh Face: The Digital Camera World podcast is now live on our YouTube channel and available to stream from Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all your favorite podcast services.

New episodes of Bokeh Face are released bi-weekly, every other Friday, so our next episode will be released on April 17.

Mike Harris (DCW's How To Editor) joins me (James Artaius, DCW Editor in Chief) for our trusty format where we discuss a burning issue in the camera world, dive into our kit bag to chat about what we've been shooting with, then troubleshoot a technical or creative camera issue.

You can watch the episode in full below:

In Focus we take a look at spatial photography – and virtual reality in particular. Where is the technology right now? Why is Canon leading the way in terms of specialized VR optics for mirrorless cameras? How does VR compare to augmented reality? And where is VR imaging headed in the near future?

Then we Gear Up with OM System’s incredible range of Micro Four Thirds super-telephoto lenses that make it such a tantalizing prospect for wildlife photographers. We discuss whether or not a small MFT sensor is really that big of a deal when the payoff is a 2x crop factor that puts you closer to the action, and the dramatically reduced weight and size of the system’s bodies and lenses.

Finally, in Trouble Shooting, we reveal our top tips for street photography, including key compositional techniques, how to make the most of natural light, and why you might want to stop relying on a 35mm prime lens and consider mixing up your choice of focal lengths.

We'd love to hear your thoughts and feedback on the show, along with any questions or troubleshooting queries you might have, so please get in touch with us at bokehface@futurenet.com. We hope you enjoy the episode!

• Watch on YouTube

• Listen on Spotify

• Listen on Apple Podcasts

You might also like…

Check out all our previous episodes of Bokeh Face, take a look at the best VR headsets, check out the best Micro Four Thirds cameras and learn how to get started in street photography.