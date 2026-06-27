Gary Briechle continues his eerie love affair with Maine in this forthcoming collodion monograph
'I Want To See A Lighthouse' is the next installment in Briechle’s 30-year photographic obsession with Maine, continuing his exploration of the midcoast area’s dark underbelly
Gary Briechle – the celebrated American photographer known partly for becoming a Guggenheim Fellow in 2015, but mostly for his decades-long photography obsession with Maine – is set to continue his love affair with the 23rd state in a forthcoming monograph.
I Want To See A Lighthouse is the latest culmination in what Briechle has described as three decades “roving around midcoast Maine in an SUV loaded with glass plates, chemicals, old view cameras”. The book neatly picks up where Maine, his second monograph on the state, left off.
Unlike Maine, which featured highly saturated and color-rich photographs, I Want To See A Lighthouse returns to the eerie black-and-white collodion photographic process with which the artist made a name for himself in the eponymous monograph, Gary Briechle.
However, in the same vein as Gary Briechle and Maine, the latest monograph hones in on what could be seen as the dark underbelly of the US state hiding in the familiar and everyday, despite its picturesque coastlines and rugged wilderness.
With images predominantly taken in and around the city of Rockland, where Briechle calls home, the latest monograph is a more intimate, albeit still horror-show-esque exploration.
Focusing on the unnerving, frame after frame Briechle depicts ghostly subjects that are neither “present nor absent”, with the paranormal aesthetic exacerbated by the collodion chemical process.
I Want To See A Lighthouse is set for publication in September by Charcoal Press, with the 224-page monograph being priced at $85 / £65 (Australian pricing to be confirmed). Visit Charcoal Press Book Club for more information, where you can also purchase copies of Briechle’s previous books.
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I’m a writer, journalist and photographer who joined Digital Camera World in 2026. I started out in editorial in 2021 and my words have spanned sustainability, careers advice, travel and tourism, and photography – the latter two being my passions.
I first picked up a camera in my early twenties having had an interest in photography from a young age. Since then, I’ve worked on a freelance basis, mostly internationally in the travel and tourism sector. You’ll usually find me out on a hike shooting landscapes and adventure shots in my free time.
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