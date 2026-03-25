Is the Sony A7 V too powerful? Should you buy used camera gear? How good are Meta's AI camera glasses? All in the new Bokeh Face podcast!

The new episode of Bokeh Face: The Digital Camera World podcast is now live on our YouTube channel and available to stream from Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all your favorite podcast services.

New episodes of Bokeh Face are released bi-weekly, every other Friday, with our next episode being released on April 03.

Chris George (DCW's Content Director) joins me (James Artaius, DCW Editor in Chief) for our trusty format where we discuss a burning issue in the camera world, dive into our kit bag to chat about what we've been shooting with, then troubleshoot a technical or creative camera issue.

You can watch the episode in full below:

Sony A7 V: Too pro for its own good? • Meta's camera glasses • Used cameras: Bargain or beware? - YouTube Watch On

We take an In Focus look at Meta's smart glasses from Ray-Ban and Oakley. Do these camera-powered AI specs deserve a place in your imaging arsenal? How good is the image quality? Do they look better than all those other, ugly smart glasses? Can anyone tell when they're filming, or are they set to be the latest gadget for pervs?

Then we Gear Up with the Sony A7 V, the long-awaited fifth generation of Sony's mid-range mirrorless cameras… but this one is about as far removed from a mid-range camera as you can imagine. With pro-level specs and features, and an increasingly pro-level price, this camera is fantastic – but does it spell doom for mid-range bodies?

Finally, in Trouble Shooting, we discuss the pitfalls, pros and cons of buying second-hand camera gear. Is it as risky as people fear? What are the things to watch out for? Where is the best place to buy (or sell) used gear? We share some happy stories and horror stories of buying second-hand kit – is it buyer beware, or simply buyer be aware?

We'd love to hear your thoughts and feedback on the show, along with any questions or troubleshooting queries you might have, so please get in touch with us at bokehface@futurenet.com. We hope you enjoy the episode!

• Watch on YouTube

• Listen on Spotify

• Listen on Apple Podcasts

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Check out all our previous episodes of Bokeh Face, take a look at the best camera glasses and check out the best mirrorless cameras.