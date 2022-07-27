Monumental book on Annie Leibovitz gets unlimited re-release this summer

Every photographer understands the important influence of Annie Leibovitz and how she paved the way for a new generation of photographers, but for those unfamiliar with her era-defining work, fear not. A sumo-sized XXL format book of her best work spanning across 40 years is being released this summer by TASCHEN.

This unlimited edition of the coveted book, Annie Leibovitz, was originally published in the late noughties, and features Leibovitz's decade-defining portraits, showcasing her ability to merge commerce and art on the pages of Vanity Fair and Vogue.

Starting with the photojournalism she undertook working for Rolling Stone magazine during the 1970s, through to the conceptual portraits she made for the likes of Vanity Fair and Vogue, Annie selected her most iconic images - such as that of John Lennon and Yoko Ono entwined in what would be their final embrace – to compile into a 556 page self-titled photo book.

John Lennon and Yoko Ono (Image credit: Annie Leibovitz / TASCHEN)

Undoubtedly the most important portrait photographer still working in the industry today, Annie Leibovitz describes her latest portfolio book as a rollercoaster. "What I had thought of initially as a simple process of imagining what looked good big, what photographs would work in a large format, became something else." She shares.

"The book is very personal, but the narrative is told through popular culture. It’s not arranged chronologically and it’s not a retrospective. It’s more like a roller coaster.”

Scale size of the XXL book (Image credit: Annie Leibovitz / TASCHEN)

Annie's portraits that have rarely, if ever, been seen before situate within this latest book. Covering political and cultural history, from portraits of Queen Elizabeth II and Richard Nixon, to Laurie Anderson and Lady Gaga.

Aside from her photographic talents, Leibovitz has published several books and exhibited all over the world. She is also a Commandeur in the French Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, and has been designated as a 'Living Legend' by the US Library of Congress.

(Image credit: Annie Leibovitz / TASCHEN)

A photo album of American culture, Annie Leibovitz SUMO will be releasing September 1 2022, published by TASCHEN, in a hardback format with a slipcase.

The book is now available for pre-order (opens in new tab), priced at $150 /£100 / AU$193 approximately).

(Image credit: Annie Leibovitz / TASCHEN)

