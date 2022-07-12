LIVE: Watch the Nothing Phone (1) launch with us today!

Starting from nothing, the unusually named tech start-up Nothing will be unveiling the full details on its first-ever smartphone today - which will simply be called the Nothing Phone (1).

A handset from a virtually unknown company (its only product to date has been a pair of wireless earbuds) might not seem big news. But Nothing is the company founded by Carl Pei - who was the man who established OnePlus as a key brand in the cellphone industry.

Through a series of teasers and links, we already know quite a bit about this new phone - and it is fair to say that it has whipped up a fair bit of excitement ahead of its actual launch.

Above: Link to the Nothing (1) Phone launch on YouTube

The full reveal is being shown on YouTube today, 12 July, at 11am ET / 4pm GST - and you can watch with us!