GuruShots: winning photographs from the Night Shots competition

Billed as the world's greatest photo game, GuruShots is an online platform that provides a fun, structured way to showcase your images while gaining global exposure for your work.

By competing in epic challenges against millions of photographers, you can get instant feedback from over three billion monthly votes and increase your ranking from Newbie to achieve the ultimate status (and bragging rights) of Guru.

GuruShots' challenges are voted on by the platform's Gurus and the wider community, and there’s a fresh challenge every day. Winners can receive prizes from GuruShots' sponsors such as Adorama, Kodak, Lowepro and Lensbaby.

For the 'Night Shots' competition, the aim was to light up the night with your photography talents, and capture some beautiful and creatively composed photos after sunset and before sunrise.

The winners included the Milky Way galaxy photographed by Nino Kera (21), as well as urban views of beautiful bridges (12) and fantastical firework displays (09). We highly recommend scrolling through all the images – they show a diverse range of subjects and creative camera techniques!

The 20 highest ranked images were published in Photography Week magazine, and we're pleased to showcase these images below, along with the rest of the top featured photographs in the gallery that follows.

Top Photographer (Image credit: Rob Edgren - Australia)

Top Photo (Image credit: Paolo Ortenzi - Italy)

Guru's Top Pick (Image credit: Ralf Wyssenbach - Switzerland)

#4 (Image credit: Wild Kristiansen - Norway)

#5 (Image credit: Jalmari Heikkonen - Finland)

#6 (Image credit: Giuliana Rossi - Italy)

#7 (Image credit: Erika Blake - United States)

#8 (Image credit: Mar Meijering-Oudshoorn - Netherlands)

#9 (Image credit: DavidSee - Singapore)

#10 (Image credit: Wlodzimierz Olejniczak - Poland)

#11 (Image credit: Silje Storm Drabitius - Norway)

#12 (Image credit: Katalin Bán - Hungary)

#13 (Image credit: Tiago S-A - United States)

#14 (Image credit: Tony Hailey - Australia)

#15 (Image credit: Grazyna Fuchs - Poland)

#16 (Image credit: Anton Osinga - Netherlands)

#17 (Image credit: Suman Shrestha - United Kingdom)

#18 (Image credit: Sami Arous - Sweden)

#19 (Image credit: Ryszard Tutko - Poland)

#20 (Image credit: Jonathan Powles - United Kingdom)

#21 (Image credit: Nino Kera - Croatia)

#22 (Image credit: Fabio’s Lights - Italy)

#23 (Image credit: Wolfgang Weber - Germany)

Here are the remaining images from the top entries in GuruShots' 'Night Shots' contest – click on the arrows to scroll through the full gallery of stunning entries.

To find out more, and to sign up and take part in the next challenge, visit www.gurushots.com.