GuruShots: winning photographs from the Mostly Black competition

Billed as the world's greatest photo game, GuruShots is an online platform that provides a fun, structured way to showcase your images while gaining global exposure for your work.

By competing in epic challenges against millions of photographers, you can get instant feedback from over three billion monthly votes and increase your ranking from Newbie to achieve the ultimate status (and bragging rights) of Guru.

GuruShots' challenges are voted on by the platform's Gurus and the wider community, and there’s a fresh challenge every day. Winners can receive prizes from GuruShots' sponsors such as Adorama, Kodak, Lowepro and Lensbaby.

The 'Mostly Black' challenge tasked entrants with crafting creative images that are composed – as you'd expect – mostly of black. Animals make stunning subjects for this theme, and there were some great entries along these lines – including the winning image of a reptile by Ravi Yadav (01), a moving image of a family of apes by Anja Wessels (06) and the ideal subject for this competition, a zebra by Margie Troyer (15).

Our favorite entry was Nikolai Grishin's hauntingly shot and wonderfully composed portrait (03), and we also loved the moody mono Northern Lights-like shot of a lone paddle boarder by Fransoa (16).

The 20 highest ranked images were published in Digital Camera Magazine, and we're pleased to showcase these images below, along with the rest of the top 500 featured photographs in the gallery that follows.

Top Photographer (Image credit: Ravi Yadav - United Arab Emirates)

Top Photo (Image credit: Javad Assaad - Turkey)

Guru's Top Pick (Image credit: Nikolai Grishin - Russia)

#4 (Image credit: Miguel Danoninho - Germany)

#5 (Image credit: Charlot Scicluna - Malta)

#6 (Image credit: Anja Wessels - Netherlands)

#7 (Image credit: Krystian psz - Poland)

#8 (Image credit: Julien Serarre - Mexico)

#9 (Image credit: Gigi Cioffi Spanola - United States)

#10 (Image credit: Zdenek Pachovsky - Czechia)

#11 (Image credit: Tina Pruitt - United States)

#12 (Image credit: Ambrogio Stanghellini - San Marino)

#13 (Image credit: juusan - Portugal)

#14 (Image credit: Sarah Talbot - United Kingdom)

#15 (Image credit: Margie Troyer - United States)

#16 (Image credit: fransoa - Ireland)

#17 (Image credit: Rebecka Nilsson - Sweden)

#18 (Image credit: Ophira Eschinasi - Belgium)

#19 (Image credit: Judit Mikol - Australia)

#20 (Image credit: G C George - Malaysia)

#21 (Image credit: Jiří Kliment - Czechia)

#22 (Image credit: David Feldt - Sweden)

#23 (Image credit: Hayley van de Moortele - Mauritius)

Here are the remaining images from the top 500 entries in GuruShots' 'Mostly Black' contest – simply click on the arrows to scroll through the full gallery of photos.

To find out more, and to sign up and take part in the next challenge, visit www.gurushots.com.