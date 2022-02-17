GuruShots: winning photographs from the Mastering Minimalism competition

Billed as the world's greatest photo game, GuruShots is an online platform that provides a fun, structured way to showcase your images while gaining global exposure for your work.

By competing in epic challenges against millions of photographers, you can get instant feedback from over three billion monthly votes and increase your ranking from Newbie to achieve the ultimate status (and bragging rights) of Guru.

GuruShots' challenges are voted on by the platform's Gurus and the wider community, and there’s a fresh challenge every day. Winners can receive prizes from GuruShots' sponsors such as Adorama, Kodak, Lowepro and Lensbaby.

Minimalist photography means something slightly different to everyone, but with the 'Mastering Minimalism' competition, we wanted to see your stunning yet simple interpretations of the world around you.

They say that simplicity is the ultimate sophistication, and the winning images didn't disappoint, from the effective use of slow shutter speeds in landscape photography (8), to black and white rim lighting (Guru's Top Pick), to colourful blurred backdrops (22) and so much more. We highly recommend scrolling through all the images – they incorporate a truly diverse range of subjects and creative camera techniques!

The 20 highest ranked images were published in PhotoPlus, and we're pleased to showcase these images below, along with the rest of the top featured photographs in the gallery that follows.

Top Photographer (Image credit: Gabbar Singh - India)

Top Photo (Image credit: Vincenzo Quaratiello - Switzerland)

Guru's Top Pick (Image credit: Nicolas Winspeare - France)

#4 (Image credit: Pär Greilert - Sweden)

#5 (Image credit: Daniel Hartigan - Ireland)

#6 (Image credit: Liviu Ivanescu - Canada)

#7 (Image credit: Beata Walińska - Poland)

#8 (Image credit: Dimitris Boulougouris - Greece)

#9 (Image credit: Barbara Jensen Vorster - South Africa)

#10 (Image credit: Ruth Klapproth - Germany)

#11 (Image credit: Lily Xu - Germany)

#12 (Image credit: Atle Rasmussen - Norway)

#13 (Image credit: Guenter Horniak - Austria)

#14 (Image credit: Bart Buckalew - United States)

#15 (Image credit: Anna Hindendorf - Russia)

#16 (Image credit: Patrick Nealis - United States)

#17 (Image credit: Trevor Preston - United States)

#18 (Image credit: Dan Rohn - United States)

#19 (Image credit: Rado - Slovakia)

#20 (Image credit: Ilan Horn - Israel)

#21 (Image credit: M Anne - Philippines)

#22 (Image credit: Mike Hoekwater - United States)

#23 (Image credit: Morgan Smith - United States)

Here are the remaining images from the top entries in GuruShots' 'Mastering Minimalism' contest – click on the arrows to scroll through the full gallery of stunning entries.

To find out more, and to sign up and take part in the next challenge, visit www.gurushots.com.