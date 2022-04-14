GuruShots: winning photographs from the Epic Sunsets competition

Billed as the world's greatest photo game, GuruShots is an online platform that provides a fun, structured way to showcase your images while gaining global exposure for your work.

By competing in epic challenges against millions of photographers, you can get instant feedback from over three billion monthly votes and increase your ranking from Newbie to achieve the ultimate status (and bragging rights) of Guru.

GuruShots' challenges are voted on by the platform's Gurus and the wider community, and there’s a fresh challenge every day. Winners can receive prizes from GuruShots' sponsors such as Adorama, Kodak, Lowepro and Lensbaby.

Sunsets are among the most beautiful sights in the world, and they make for the perfect photography subject. With the Epic Sunsets Challenge, we wanted you to show off your best photography as the daylight fades across the landscape.

The winning images are a visual splendour, and we particularly enjoyed seeing contrasting colours (11), silhouettes (16) and a stunning use of reflections (21). We highly recommend scrolling through all the commended entries!

The 20 highest ranked images will be published in Digital Camera Magazine, and we're pleased to showcase these images below, along with the rest of the top featured photographs in the gallery that follows.

Top Photographer (Image credit: Laimute Kuriene - Netherlands)

Top Photo (Image credit: Ailon Glitz - Israel)

Guru's Top Pick (Image credit: Raul Castro - Portugal)

#4 (Image credit: Viktoria Farkas - United States)

#5 (Image credit: Yair Tzur - Israel)

#6 (Image credit: Batya Trokman - Israel)

#7 (Image credit: Magic Maggie - Portugal)

#8 (Image credit: Ruth Klapproth - Germany)

#9 (Image credit: Nicolene Dreyer - Australia)

#10 (Image credit: Roberto Destarac - Guatemala)

#11 (Image credit: Arye Vieder - Israel)

#12 (Image credit: Chris Cagney - United States)

#13 (Image credit: Ilan Horn - Israel)

#14 (Image credit: Liviu Ivanescu - Canada)

#15 (Image credit: Marina Malkova - Finland)

#16 (Image credit: Typhoon Tamara - Palau)

#17 (Image credit: Jan na - Germany)

#18 (Image credit: Tanya Klimenko - Israel)

#19 (Image credit: Trevor Preston - United States)

#20 (Image credit: Gil Shmueli - Israel)

#21 (Image credit: Alan O'Reilly - Canada)

#22 (Image credit: James Clevenger - United States)

#23 (Image credit: Elenor Bjurek - Sweden)

Here are the remaining images from the top entries in GuruShots' Epic Sunsets contest – click on the arrows to scroll through the full gallery of stunning entries.

To find out more, and to sign up and take part in the next challenge, visit www.gurushots.com.