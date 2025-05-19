Canon's May Super Savings: Big discounts on EOS R cameras and RF lenses

There’s no better time to upgrade your camera kit than right now, as Canon has launched a fresh wave of savings across its popular EOS R system – and these are some of the strongest discounts we’ve seen in a while.

Running until the end of June, the May Super Savings event slashes up to £270 off selected EOS R cameras, and offers 10% off a range of RF lenses, giving photographers and content creators alike the perfect excuse to expand their gear bag.

Among the standout deals is the Canon EOS R50 mirrorless camera bundle – which pairs the camera body with the versatile RF-S 18-45mm lens, a backpack, SD card, and spare battery – now just £789.99 down from £899.99. If you’re after a more complete setup, there’s also a twin-lens kit available, adding the RF-S 55-210mm to the mix for £949.99 (previously £1049.99).

For those wanting full-frame performance, the Canon EOS RP paired with the RF 24-105mm IS STM lens and bundled with the same handy extras is now down to £1209.99 from £1409.99. Meanwhile, the EOS R7 – a serious performer for wildlife, sports and fast-action shooting – drops from £1799.99 to £1529.99 when bundled with the RF-S 18-150mm lens.

All discounts are available now through Canon UK’s official store, but only until midnight on 30 June 2025. As ever, these offers can’t be combined with any others – so if you’ve been eyeing up an upgrade or expansion, now’s the moment to make it happen.

Explore the full list of Canon May Savings offers