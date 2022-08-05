The best digital photo frames in 2022: display your images without printing them

The best digital photo frames allow you to share all your favorite images of family and friends in your living room. Instead of just endlessly staring at the same printed photo, you can upload a selection of pictures and enjoy each in turn. Whether you want to show off holiday snaps, photos from your wedding, or even short videos, there's a frame out there to suit you.

These days, the best digital photo frames are very easy to use. Rather than needing a USB stick or an SD card to display your images, many can sync to the cloud or social media. Another benefit they have over the best picture frames (opens in new tab) is being able to display new shots instantly. There's no need to wait to get them printed, and you won't need to buy a new frame, either.

So how do you pick the best digital photo frame for your needs? There are plenty of styles to choose from, while other things to consider are how much internal storage you'll need, whether you want to play sound and video, and if you'll need Wi-Fi connectivity. Also think about who the digital photo frame is for, especially if it's a gift. Some can set up with images without you taking it out of the box. Others have large buttons that make thing easy to use, or a touchscreen so that you can swipe through images.

Below, we've brought together the best digital photo frames on the market today. In our selection, we've included both budget-friendly options and high-end ones that are stylish and feature-rich.

The best digital photo frames in 2022

1. Aeezo 9-inch digital photo frame The best digital photo frame overall Specifications Resolution: 1280 x 800 Display: 9-inch Touch screen: Yes Wi-Fi: Yes Remote: No Built in storage: 16GB Card slots: Yes Cloud services: No Video: Yes - 15 seconds Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Fast setup + Friends can add photos using a code + 16GB internal storage Reasons to avoid - Can only add 10 photos at a time - Looks a bit plasticky

Aeezo's 9-inch digital photo frame has it all. It's easy to set up, has ample amounts of internal storage, can be quickly loaded with photos and has built-in speakers too.

Within 60 seconds of taking it out of the box I had turned it on and set it up. Photos can be added either via a USB stick, a memory card or by downloading the Frameo app and selecting photos from your phone. In general, I found it easiest to add them straight from the app. That said, if I had lots to transfer in one go, uploading from a memory card was a lot faster.

Another big advantage to the Aeezo is that anyone can send photos to the frame so long as they have its access code. That means family or friends from all over the world can easily share photos: they just need to download the app. The one downside is you can only add up to 10 photos at a time, so if you have lots to add, you might be waiting a while.

Otherwise, the image is very crisp and clear, the touch screen is very reactive and you can even adjust photos to make sure it fits properly within the frame. You can also add videos up to 15 seconds long and sound is played through its internal speakers. For the price, you get a lot of advanced features with the Aeezo frame and it looks pretty good too. Admittedly, it's a little plasticky but from afar you can't tell. For more details, read our full Aeezo 9-inch digital photo frame review.

2. Aura Mason Luxe The best digital photo frame for buying as a gift Specifications Resolution: 2048 x 1536 Display: 9.7-inch Dimensions: 9.82 x 7.84 x 2 - inch Touch screen: No Wi-Fi: Yes Remote: No Built-in storage: No Motion sensor: Yes Video: Yes USB/SD slots: No/No Cloud services: Instagram, Google Photos, Aura App Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Works with Google Assistant and Alexa + Landscape or portrait orientation + Has built-in speakers Reasons to avoid - No internal storage

Aura makes some of the most stylish digital photo frames around. The Mason Luxe comes in two colors, pebble and sandstone, both of which have a speckled effect. And it's the perfect gift, because you can add pictures to it without having to open the packaging.

This is an especially handy feature if you're giving it to someone slightly less tech-savvy. All you need to do is scan a QR code on the box and use an app on your phone to choose which pictures you want it to display, which adds an extra element of surprise.

The new and improved Mason Luxe is able to play videos with sound thanks to its built-in speaker. Its 2K resolution means that both photos and video will be displayed in high quality, and the screen is slightly larger than the standard Mason frame. You can adjust the slideshow speed so that images change as fast or slow as you want or alternatively, you can manually flick through images using the interactive touch bar.

This is a great frame if you can't decide whether you want it for portrait or landscapes pictures, because you can do both! An upgrade to the basic Aura Mason frame, it's not the cheapest on our list. But it is one of the best looking and even lets you email photos to it.

3. Facebook Portal The best digital photo frame that also makes video calls Specifications Resolution: 1280 x 900 Screen: 10in Dimensions: 10.2 x 7 x 0.8 inches Touch screen: Yes Wi-Fi: Yes Remote: No Built-in storage: None Motion sensor: Yes Video: Yes USB/SD slots: Yes/Yes Cloud services: Facebook, Instagram Today's Best Deals View at Ebay (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Make video calls + Display photos from Facebook & Insta + Use Alexa Reasons to avoid - No built-in storage

The Facebook Portal isn't just a digital photo frame – it also doubles up as a video calling device that uses your Facebook or WhatsApp contacts. Photos can be displayed on the Portal either directly from Facebook or Instagram, or you can load images onto it from an SD card or USB drive.

When you want to make video calls with far-flung family and friends, the smart camera will track you as you move around the room, zooming and panning to make sure you're always in shot – a great feature if you like to pace when you're on the phone! If you're worried about privacy, it comes with a switch to turn off the camera when you're not making calls, and turn off the recording function altogether.

4. Dragon Touch Classic 10 The best digital photo frame for touch control Specifications Resolution: 1280 x 800 Display: 10" Touchscreen: Yes Wi-Fi: Yes Remote: No Built-in storage: 16GB Card slots: Yes Cloud services: Yes Video: Yes Dimensions: 29 x 3.8 x 21cm Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Touchscreen interface + 16GB internal storage + App, email, FTP, Wi-Fi, USB, SD input + User management Reasons to avoid - Video limited to 30 seconds

The Dragon Touch Classic 10 features a 10-inch touchscreen interface so you can easily swipe through images. You can transfer images onto it either using its own email address, through the smartphone app, via WiFi and FTP server or from a USB/SD Card. It has 16GB of internal storage, which is more than enough to store lots of photos as well as video, although videos are limited to 30 seconds. Looks-wise, this simple but stylish frame would go well in your living room, on your office desk, or even mounted to the wall.

5. Aluratek ADMPF310F 10-inch The best basic digital photo frame Specifications Resolution: 1024 x 600 Display: 10 inches Touchscreen: No Wi-Fi: No Remote: Yes Built-in storage: No Card slots: Yes, SD Cloud services: No Video: No Dimensions: 31 x 2.5 x 22cm Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Wall mountable + Easy to use + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Basic feature set - Not available in UK

This 10-inch photo frame from Aluratek doesn't have a lot of bells and whistle,but it does what it needs. Whether you choose to keep it on a surface or mount it to the wall, the 16:9 widescreen LCD display and 1024 x 600 resolution will ensure your favorite memories are shown in high quality.

It supports SD cards up to 32GB, which means you can have thousands of photos ready to view on the device. Additionally, it has ports for a USB stick or a hard drive if you prefer to connect it via those methods.

Overall, this is a brilliant no-fuss solution that includes automatic photo slideshows. There's no need to connect to Wi-Fi or pull images from cloud storage: you can just plug in your storage device and you're ready to go.

6. Meural WiFi Photo Frame The best large digital photo frame Specifications Resolution: 1920 x 1080p Display: 15.6in Touchscreen: No Wi-Fi: Yes Remote: Yes Built-in storage: 8GB Card slots: No Cloud services: Yes Video: Yes Dimensions: 16 x 10 x 1.68 inches Today's Best Deals View at mwave (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Ebay (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Wi-Fi enabled + Gesture controls + Optional art subscription service Reasons to avoid - Not touchscreen - Videos limited to 15secs

With its 15.6in screen, the Meural WiFi Photo Frame is bigger than most, making a striking statement on your shelf, desk or mantelpiece. It comes with a stand that allows it to displayed in landscape or portrait format, and there's a wall mount in the box too, should you want a more permanent fixture in your home.

The best feature of the Meural range is that you don't just get to show off your photos, you can show off famous paintings and artworks too. The frame comes preloaded with 100 images from leading museums, artists, and collections from around the world. And if this appeals, you can also subscribe to the Meural Art Library, with over 30,000 artworks, for $69.95 a year.

7. Skylight 10-inch digital picture frame Wi-Fi enabled digital photo frame that's simple to use Specifications Resolution: 1280 x 800 Display: 10 inches Touchscreen: Yes Wi-Fi: Yes Remote: No Built-in storage: No Card slots: Yes - Micro SD Cloud services: No Video: No Dimensions: 10.7 x 7.4 x 0.9 inches Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Easy to email photos to frame + No Wifi required to view photos + It's touchscreen Reasons to avoid - No motion sensors so frame is always on - Doesn't play videos

The Skylight 10-inch frame doesn't have any internal storage, so you'll need to load images from a micro SD card or by emailing them. You can then set the device to change images every five to 240 seconds. It's easy to operate as it has a touch screen, but one of the downsides is you have to delete photos individually if you no longer want them to appear.

8. Aluratek Widescreen 15-inch High Resolution Photo Frame The best digital frame for traditional looks Specifications Resolution: 1024 x 768 Display: 15 inches Touchscreen: No Wi-Fi: No Remote: Yes Built-in storage: Yes, 2GB Card slots: Yes, SD Cloud services: No Video: Yes Dimensions: 46.36x10.41x43.18cm Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Traditional looking frame + 2GB of internal storage + ‘Shabby chic’ style Reasons to avoid - No Wi-Fi

This looks so much like a traditional frame you almost have to double-take. The stylish, black-rimmed, 15-inch digital photo frame come complete with white mount. It has 2GB of internal storage, built-in speakers and a larger screen than most digital photo frames, which makes it ideal for playing videos.

It's a little on the pricey side for a budget digital frame, but it does come with a lot of features including a remote, so you can control it from the comfort of your sofa. The biggest downside is that there's no Wi-Fi connectivity.

9. Pix-Star Wi-Fi Digital Wi-Fi enabled frame with 8GB storage Specifications Resolution: 1024 x 768 Display: 10" Touchscreen: No Wi-Fi: Yes Remote: Yes Built-in storage: 8GB Card slots: No Cloud services: No Video: No Dimensions: 22.4x18.5x2.4cm Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Send and receive photo emails directly from the frame + No computer required + 8GB of built-in storage provided Reasons to avoid - A period of familiarity with its multi-use menus needed - Frame surround and screen is 4:3 ratio rather than more common 16:9

This clever all-in-one multimedia screen lets you directly send and receive photos via email and the internet, not just cards or USB sticks. This compact, standard 4:3 ratio 10-inch screen device comes with 8GB of built in storage, which should accommodate up to 30,000 photos. Set up is made easy via the provided remote, with peace of mind provided courtesy of a two-year manufacturer’s warranty.

