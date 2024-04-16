I used to print in color with a black-and-white Canon printer, and it wasn't THIS messy!

By Adam Juniper
published

Seriously, am I being punished for using off-brand inks after 17 years? Was this a poor design? Or badly copied?

Printer ink on my hand by Canon Pixma Pro9000
(Image credit: Future)

What is it about printer ink? Somehow it contrives to spread all over a standard sheet of paper, getting into the gaps, and when you print a barcode for postage it doesn't always scan properly unless you use very expensive paper. And when the ink cartridge explodes onto your hand, it manages to give you a pretty effective temporary tattoo.

Now it could've looked a little bit more "murdery", I admit, but it's not great. My Canon Pixma Pro 9000, released in 2007, has 8 colors including a red and a green – so if I had red ink all over my hands, it would definitely look a lot more like blood. But today it's a brand new magenta that is dripped out.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 


Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 


He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

Related articles