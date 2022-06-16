GuruShots: Winning photos from the Tell a Story competition

Billed as the world's greatest photo game, GuruShots (opens in new tab) is an online platform that provides a fun, structured way to showcase your images while gaining global exposure for your work.

By competing in epic challenges against millions of photographers, you can get instant feedback from over three billion monthly votes and increase your ranking from Newbie to achieve the ultimate status (and bragging rights) of Guru.

GuruShots' challenges are voted on by the platform's Gurus and the wider community, and there’s a fresh challenge every day. Winners can receive prizes from GuruShots' sponsors such as Adorama, Kodak, Lowepro and Lensbaby.

Storytelling is one of the most important factors in photography and a way for photographers to tell a tale through a series of photographs – or just a single picture. With the Tell a Story Challenge, we wanted you to think carefully about the narrative your photo conveyed, while still creating something eye-catching.

The winning images didn't disappoint, and we enjoyed seeing everything from fast action and wildlife to family and adventure. We recommend scrolling through the images to see how all the top photographers interpreted the brief.

The 20 highest ranked images will be published in Photo Plus magazine (opens in new tab), and we're pleased to showcase these images below, along with the rest of the top featured photographs in the gallery that follows.

Top Photographer (Image credit: Ravi Yadav - United Arab Emirates)

Top Photo (Image credit: Trevor Preston - United States)

Guru's Top Pick (Image credit: Ali Filer - United Kingdom)

#4 (Image credit: Paul Calvert - Great Britain (UK))

#5 (Image credit: Barbara the MaraLlama - South Africa)

#6 (Image credit: Agnes Brunner - Hungary)

#7 (Image credit: Carmen Watkins - Romania)

#8 (Image credit: Stephanie Kemsley - United States)

#9 (Image credit: Sari Elena Raaterova - Finland)

#10 (Image credit: Magic Maggie - Portugal)

#11 (Image credit: Claudia Lothering - South Africa)

#12 (Image credit: Sergey Demchenko - Ukraine)

#13 (Image credit: Yana Raaga - Latvia)

#14 (Image credit: Tomislav Brajkovic - Croatia (Hrvatska))

#15 (Image credit: Robert Sic - Poland)

#16 (Image credit: Gorazd Rogelj - Slovenia)

#17 (Image credit: Nicolene Dreyer - Australia)

#18 (Image credit: Francisco Gonzalez - Spain)

#19 (Image credit: Vidmantas Verbickas - Republic of Lithuania)

#20 (Image credit: Nicu Apostu - Romania)

#21 (Image credit: Ilan Horn - Israel)

#22 (Image credit: Nicole Auger - United States)

#23 (Image credit: Myrna Gordon-Covelli - South Africa)

Here are the remaining images from the top entries in GuruShots' Tell a Story contest – click on the arrows to scroll through the full gallery of stunning entries.

To find out more, and to sign up and take part in the next challenge, visit www.gurushots.com (opens in new tab).