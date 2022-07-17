GuruShots: Winning photos from the Art of Architecture competition

Billed as the world's greatest photo game, GuruShots (opens in new tab) is an online platform that provides a fun, structured way to showcase your images while gaining global exposure for your work.

By competing in epic challenges against millions of photographers, you can get instant feedback from over three billion monthly votes and increase your ranking from Newbie to achieve the ultimate status (and bragging rights) of Guru.

GuruShots' challenges are voted on by the platform's Gurus and the wider community, and there’s a fresh challenge every day. Winners can receive prizes from GuruShots' sponsors such as Adorama, Kodak, Lowepro and Lensbaby.

Architecture is a fantastic subject for photography. With the Art of Architecture Challenge, we wanted to see how you captured the tones and textures of buildings, representing them as works of art and long-lasting cultural symbols.

The winning images didn't disappoint, and we enjoyed seeing everything from abstract patterns to black and white masterpieces. We recommend scrolling through the images to see how all the top photographers interpreted the brief.

The 20 highest ranked images will be published in Photography Week Magazine (opens in new tab), and we're pleased to showcase these images below, along with the rest of the top featured photographs in the gallery that follows.

Top Photographer (Image credit: Stéphane The Furious Rabbit - France)

(opens in new tab)

Top Photo (Image credit: Suicide Squad Llama - Spain)

(opens in new tab)

Guru's Top Pick (Image credit: Humprey Cogay - Philippines)

(opens in new tab)

#4 (Image credit: Kuba Tatulinski - Poland)

(opens in new tab)

#5 (Image credit: Andrew Cruickshank - United Kingdom)

(opens in new tab)

#6 (Image credit: RLI Photography - United States)

(opens in new tab)

#7 (Image credit: Grazyna Fuchs - Poland)

(opens in new tab)

#8 (Image credit: Markus Paananen - Sweden)

(opens in new tab)

#9 (Image credit: Joaquim Capitao - Belgium)

(opens in new tab)

#10 (Image credit: Žaneta Bringel - Portugal)

(opens in new tab)

#11 (Image credit: Jason Unger - United States)

(opens in new tab)

#12 (Image credit: Barbara Schaer - Estonia)

(opens in new tab)

#13 (Image credit: Fernando Muller - Brazil)

(opens in new tab)

#14 (Image credit: Nicolene Dreyer - Australia)

(opens in new tab)

#15 (Image credit: Julia Peregoudova - Canada)

(opens in new tab)

#16 (Image credit: John Pressly - United States)

(opens in new tab)

#17 (Image credit: Ilan Horn - Israel)

(opens in new tab)

#18 (Image credit: Anna Ferdinanda - Netherlands)

(opens in new tab)

#19 (Image credit: Jess van Putten - South Africa)

(opens in new tab)

#20 (Image credit: Pran Kuver - United States)

(opens in new tab)

#21 (Image credit: Petra McKenzie - United States)

(opens in new tab)

#22 (Image credit: Lyn Strong - New Zealand)

(opens in new tab)

#23 (Image credit: RonaldvanTol - Netherlands)

(opens in new tab)

Here are the remaining images from the top entries in GuruShots' the Art of Architecture contest – click on the arrows to scroll through the full gallery.

To find out more, and to sign up and take part in the next challenge, visit www.gurushots.com (opens in new tab).