GuruShots: winning photographs from the Wonderful White competition

Billed as the world's greatest photo game, GuruShots is an online platform that provides a fun, structured way to showcase your images while gaining global exposure for your work.

By competing in epic challenges against millions of photographers, you can get instant feedback from over three billion monthly votes and increase your ranking from Newbie to achieve the ultimate status (and bragging rights) of Guru.

GuruShots' challenges are voted on by the platform's Gurus and the wider community, and there’s a fresh challenge every day. Winners can receive prizes from GuruShots' sponsors such as Adorama, Kodak, Lowepro and Lensbaby.

With the Wonderful White Challenge, we wanted you to show off your best shots where the dominant shade in the photo was white!

The winning images didn't disappoint, and we enjoyed seeing minimalist flowers (5), snow-covered landscapes (19) and so much more. We highly recommend scrolling through all the images for a full white out!

The 20 highest ranked images will be published in Practical Photoshop Magazine, and we're pleased to showcase these images below, along with the rest of the top featured photographs in the gallery that follows.

Top Photographer (Image credit: Thomas Patrice- France)

Top Photo (Image credit: AliceWonder Llama - Finland)

Guru's Top Pick (Image credit: antje fackelmann - Germany)

#4 (Image credit: Zura Kiria - Georgia)

#5 (Image credit: Eric White - United States)

#6 (Image credit: CamiIIe - United States)

#7 (Image credit: Siv Jannecke Haugen - Norway)

#8 (Image credit: Andre Miranda - Brazil)

#9 (Image credit: Anmut - France)

#10 (Image credit: Serena Vachon - United States)

#11 (Image credit: Vi Ray - United States)

#12 (Image credit: Monika Ginter - Poland)

#13 (Image credit: Ilan Horn - Israel)

#14 (Image credit: Grazyna Fuchs - Poland)

#15 (Image credit: eleegp - United States)

#16 (Image credit: katja606 - Slovenia)

#17 (Image credit: cmdinyar - United States)

#18 (Image credit: ΑΓΓΕΛΙΚΗ ΠΑΠΑΙΩΑΝΝΟΥ - Greece)

#19 (Image credit: Gordana Bukumiric - Italy)

#20 (Image credit: Jakob Montrasio - Germany)

#21 (Image credit: Charles Paulus - Belgium)

#22 (Image credit: Fred Zimmermann - Austria)

#23 (Image credit: Patrick Nealis - United States)

Here are the remaining images from the top entries in GuruShots' Wonderful White contest – click on the arrows to scroll through the full gallery of stunning entries.

To find out more, and to sign up and take part in the next challenge, visit www.gurushots.com.