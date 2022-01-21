GuruShots: winning photographs from the Tell a Story competition

We teamed up with online photo game GuruShots to showcase the very best images from the 'Tell a Story' competition
(Image credit: Mohan Payyoli - United Arab Emirates)
Billed as the world's greatest photo game, GuruShots is an online platform that provides a fun, structured way to showcase your images while gaining global exposure for your work.
By competing in epic challenges against millions of photographers, you can get instant feedback from over three billion monthly votes and increase your ranking from Newbie to achieve the ultimate status (and bragging rights) of Guru.
GuruShots' challenges are voted on by the platform's Gurus and the wider community, and there’s a fresh challenge every day. Winners can receive prizes from GuruShots' sponsors such as Adorama, Kodak, Lowepro and Lensbaby.
They say a picture is worth a thousand words. With the 'Tell a Story' competition, the aim was to convey a fascinating or important narrative with your photography talents – and you didn't disappoint!
The winning images are full of life, with the shortlisted entries displaying the effective use of black and white (13), animal action (18), golden lighting (19) and much more. We highly recommend scrolling through all the images – they incorporate a truly diverse range of subjects and creative camera techniques!
The 20 highest ranked images were published in Digital Camera Magazine, and we're pleased to showcase these images below, along with the rest of the top featured photographs in the gallery that follows.
Here are the remaining images from the top entries in GuruShots' 'Tell a Story' contest – click on the arrows to scroll through the full gallery of stunning entries.
