GuruShots: winning photographs from the Tell a Story competition

Billed as the world's greatest photo game, GuruShots is an online platform that provides a fun, structured way to showcase your images while gaining global exposure for your work.

By competing in epic challenges against millions of photographers, you can get instant feedback from over three billion monthly votes and increase your ranking from Newbie to achieve the ultimate status (and bragging rights) of Guru.

GuruShots' challenges are voted on by the platform's Gurus and the wider community, and there’s a fresh challenge every day. Winners can receive prizes from GuruShots' sponsors such as Adorama, Kodak, Lowepro and Lensbaby.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. With the 'Tell a Story' competition, the aim was to convey a fascinating or important narrative with your photography talents – and you didn't disappoint!

The winning images are full of life, with the shortlisted entries displaying the effective use of black and white (13), animal action (18), golden lighting (19) and much more. We highly recommend scrolling through all the images – they incorporate a truly diverse range of subjects and creative camera techniques!

The 20 highest ranked images were published in Digital Camera Magazine, and we're pleased to showcase these images below, along with the rest of the top featured photographs in the gallery that follows.

Top Photographer (Image credit: Tia Go - United States)

Top Photo (Image credit: Janelle Douglas - New Zealand)

Guru's Top Pick (Image credit: Afeed Muhammed - India)

#4 (Image credit: Ron Conigliaro - United States)

#5 (Image credit: Pavlína Rolincová - Czechia)

#6 (Image credit: Teodora Sarbinska - Bulgaria)

#7 (Image credit: Patricia Santana - Portugal)

#8 (Image credit: Pedro Garcia - United States)

#9 (Image credit: Ilan Horn - Israel)

#10 (Image credit: Vidmantas Verbickas - Republic of Lithuania)

#11 (Image credit: Judit Mikol - Australia)

#12 (Image credit: Magic Maggie - Portugal)

#13 (Image credit: Gary Luk - United States)

#14 (Image credit: John Jesney - United Kingdom)

#15 (Image credit: Esme - Mexico)

#16 (Image credit: mmmmrvica - Serbia)

#17 (Image credit: Daniel Kazor - Canada)

#18 (Image credit: Mohan Payyoli - United Arab Emirates)

#19 (Image credit: Merja Ekebom - Finland)

#20 (Image credit: Maria Sifaki - Greece)

#21 (Image credit: Gibarjan GF - United Kingdom)

#22 (Image credit: General - United States)

#23 (Image credit: Grazyna Fuchs - Poland)

Here are the remaining images from the top entries in GuruShots' 'Tell a Story' contest – click on the arrows to scroll through the full gallery of stunning entries.

To find out more, and to sign up and take part in the next challenge, visit www.gurushots.com.