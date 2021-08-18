GuruShots: winning photographs from the Dusk & Dawn competition

Billed as the world's greatest photo game, GuruShots is an online platform that provides a fun, structured way to showcase your images while gaining global exposure for your work.

By competing in epic challenges against millions of photographers, you can get instant feedback from over three billion monthly votes and increase your ranking from Newbie to achieve the ultimate status (and bragging rights) of Guru.

GuruShots' challenges are voted on by the platform's Gurus and the wider community, and there’s a fresh challenge every day. Winners can receive prizes from GuruShots' sponsors such as Adorama, Kodak, Lowepro and Lensbaby.

The 'Dusk & Dawn' contest challenged members to take powerful photographs in both sunrise and sunset settings. We're suckers for monochrome silhouettes shots, and that's certainly what we got from Joško Šimic (03), White Eagle (21) and Christopher Leth (22).

We also saw some stunning skies from Living Canvas (12), Gil Shmueli (10) and Dave Howard (20), as well as some spectacular sunsets from Ilpo Ristimaki (02), Yash Skya (04) and Nikolay Tatarchuk (06).

The 20 highest ranked images were published in Photography Week, and we're pleased to showcase these images below, along with the rest of the top 500 featured photographs in the gallery that follows.

Top Photographer (Image credit: Bruno Pereira - Portugal)

Top Photo (Image credit: Ilpo Ristimaki - Finland)

Guru's Top Pick (Image credit: Joško Šimic - Slovenia)

#4 (Image credit: Yash Skya - United States)

#5 (Image credit: Dragana Simić - Serbia)

#6 (Image credit: Nikolay Tatarchuk - Israel)

#7 (Image credit: Ilan Horn - Israel)

#8 (Image credit: Kylie Dean - Australia)

#9 (Image credit: Akos Harmati - Hungary)

#10 (Image credit: Gil Shmueli - Israel)

#11 (Image credit: kuriene - Netherlands)

#12 (Image credit: Living Canvas - Canada)

#13 (Image credit: Nicolene Dreyer - Australia)

#14 (Image credit: Kristinka Citrinka - United States)

#15 (Image credit: Arye Berger - Israel)

#16 (Image credit: Magic Maggie - Portugal)

#17 (Image credit: Batya Trokman - Israel)

#18 (Image credit: Zsuzsa Balog - Hungary)

#19 (Image credit: Peter Arlekrans - Sweden)

#20 (Image credit: Dave Howard - United States)

#21 (Image credit: White Eagle - Hungary)

#22 (Image credit: Christopher Leth - Denmark)

#23 (Image credit: Peter Draemann - Switzerland)

Here are the remaining images from the top 500 entries in GuruShots' 'Dusk & Dawn' contest – simply click on the arrows to scroll through the full gallery of photos.

To find out more, and to sign up and take part in the next challenge, visit www.gurushots.com.