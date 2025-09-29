Canon EF 70-200mm f/4L IS II telephoto zoom drops to lowest price ever to tempt DSLR camera diehards!

The Canon EF 70-200mm f4L IS USM II has just dropped to its lowest-ever price, and it’s the kind of deal that makes you do a double-take.

Normally retailing at £1,679.99, you can now pick up this legendary telephoto lens for only £730.50. That’s a jaw-dropping saving of £949.49, and for one of Canon’s most respected L-series optics, it’s a deal that’s hard to pass up.

For photographers who love shooting portraits, sports, wildlife, or even travel, the 70-200mm focal length has always been one of the most versatile choices. The f4 aperture strikes the perfect balance between portability and performance, giving you that pro-level reach and image quality without the extra weight of the chunkier f2.8 version. This makes it a fantastic choice for those who want to carry their gear all day without breaking their back.

Being an L-series lens, you also get Canon’s renowned build quality and weather sealing, which means you can trust this lens in tougher shooting environments. Whether you’re tracking horses at a muddy showground, catching action shots on a damp football pitch, or shooting portraits outdoors in less-than-ideal conditions, the EF 70-200mm f4L IS USM II is built to perform and built to last.

The image stabilisation system is another highlight, giving you up to five stops of shake correction. This makes handheld shooting at longer focal lengths a breeze, opening up low-light opportunities you might otherwise miss. Combine that with Canon’s lightning-fast USM autofocus, and you’ve got a lens that locks onto subjects with precision, even when the action is fast and unpredictable.

What’s more, the optical quality of this lens is everything you’d expect from Canon’s elite L glass. Sharpness is razor-like across the frame, contrast is superb, and colour rendition pops with that signature Canon look. It’s a lens that has long been a favourite of pros and enthusiasts alike, and at this price, it has just become accessible to a much wider audience.

Deals like this don’t hang around forever, and when you’re saving nearly a thousand pounds on such an iconic lens, it’s worth acting fast. If you’ve been waiting to add a professional telephoto zoom to your kit bag, this is the moment to make the jump. At £730.50, the Canon EF 70-200mm f4L IS USM II is a bargain that you simply can’t afford to miss.

And although this is a tempting deal for Canon DSLR users - Canon EOS R mirrorless camera owners could also use this lens using Canon's EF-EOS R lens adaptors.