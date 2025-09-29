Canon EF 70-200mm f/4L IS II telephoto zoom drops to lowest price ever to tempt DSLR camera diehards!
Lowest-ever price on Canon’s Iconic 70-200mm f4L – Save a MASSIVE £949.49!
The Canon EF 70-200mm f4L IS USM II has just dropped to its lowest-ever price, and it’s the kind of deal that makes you do a double-take.
Normally retailing at £1,679.99, you can now pick up this legendary telephoto lens for only £730.50. That’s a jaw-dropping saving of £949.49, and for one of Canon’s most respected L-series optics, it’s a deal that’s hard to pass up.
The Canon EF 70-200mm f4L IS USM II is a lightweight, professional-grade telephoto zoom that delivers razor-sharp images, fast autofocus, and superb handling.
For photographers who love shooting portraits, sports, wildlife, or even travel, the 70-200mm focal length has always been one of the most versatile choices. The f4 aperture strikes the perfect balance between portability and performance, giving you that pro-level reach and image quality without the extra weight of the chunkier f2.8 version. This makes it a fantastic choice for those who want to carry their gear all day without breaking their back.
Being an L-series lens, you also get Canon’s renowned build quality and weather sealing, which means you can trust this lens in tougher shooting environments. Whether you’re tracking horses at a muddy showground, catching action shots on a damp football pitch, or shooting portraits outdoors in less-than-ideal conditions, the EF 70-200mm f4L IS USM II is built to perform and built to last.
The image stabilisation system is another highlight, giving you up to five stops of shake correction. This makes handheld shooting at longer focal lengths a breeze, opening up low-light opportunities you might otherwise miss. Combine that with Canon’s lightning-fast USM autofocus, and you’ve got a lens that locks onto subjects with precision, even when the action is fast and unpredictable.
What’s more, the optical quality of this lens is everything you’d expect from Canon’s elite L glass. Sharpness is razor-like across the frame, contrast is superb, and colour rendition pops with that signature Canon look. It’s a lens that has long been a favourite of pros and enthusiasts alike, and at this price, it has just become accessible to a much wider audience.
Deals like this don’t hang around forever, and when you’re saving nearly a thousand pounds on such an iconic lens, it’s worth acting fast. If you’ve been waiting to add a professional telephoto zoom to your kit bag, this is the moment to make the jump. At £730.50, the Canon EF 70-200mm f4L IS USM II is a bargain that you simply can’t afford to miss.
And although this is a tempting deal for Canon DSLR users - Canon EOS R mirrorless camera owners could also use this lens using Canon's EF-EOS R lens adaptors.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
