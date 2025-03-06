“Neurapix reduced my editing time by 50%” – why this AI Lightroom plug-in is taking wedding photography by storm

Neurapix’s AI-powered SmartPresets learn your personal editing style and tailor Lightroom settings to each, individual image, regardless of the lighting situation

Wedding and events photographers spend hundreds of hours editing thousands of images every year. But what if time spent in Adobe Lightroom Classic could be cut by up to 90 percent? Neurapix’s AI-powered SmartPrests slash the number of hours professional photographers spend editing images. This results in faster deliverables and frees up time for additional assignments, better brand promotion, and more R&R.

The German tech company’s advanced AI learns your personal editing style in just one to two hours by analyzing only 500 images; that’s a single wedding for most professionals. You can even start with 20 examples if you don’t have enough consistently edited images. And a SmartPreset really is smart. Neurapix doesn’t just assign the same fixed editing settings to a batch of images, like a traditional preset, it applies bespoke settings to up to 1,000 images per minute.

That includes individual AI cropping and straightening – which no competitor currently offers – as well as masking so you can automatically enhance features such as eyes and teeth. And you can create as many SmartPresets as you like, crucial for photographers who work in both color and black and white.

None of Neurapix’s competitors currently offer individually trained AI-powered cropping and straightening (Image credit: Neurapix / Formaphotography)

More than 20,000 real-world photographers already rely on Neurapix to enhance their workflow. Experienced UK-based Wedding photographer, Steve Grogan, says: “Using Neurapix has reduced my editing time by around 50% (...) it saves you a huge amount of time whilst also providing the artistic freedom to make any tweaks or subtle changes”. Steve is meticulous about his edits: “I’ve never been the type to just apply a preset, then move on. For me, it’s super important to ensure each image is the best it can be before I deliver a gallery to my couples.”

Editing is an organic process and a photographer’s style can change. Steve knows that Neurapix’s AI will adapt along with him, “it is always learning with each batch of freshly edited images that you submit to re-train the algorithm. Over time, as I tweak my edits, Neurapix will adapt accordingly”.

Professional wedding photographer, Steve Grogan, credits Neurapix’s SmartPresets with halving his time spent editing projects (Image credit: Neurapix / Steve Grogan)

Neurapix is available for macOS and Windows, and getting started couldn’t be easier. You simply install the Neurapix plug-in, create an account, open Adobe Lightroom Classic, head to File > Plug-in Manager, and enter your Neurapix login details. Best of all, you can test Neurapix for free! Normally, users are afforded 1,000 free edits, but Digital Camera World has partnered with Neurapix to provide 2,000 free images via this special link .

But what if you don’t have a 500-image shoot to train the AI? Neurapix’s ‘Kickstart’ feature allows you to use just 20 images. Alternatively, you can purchase SmartPresets from other photographers via the Neurapix SmartPreset Store, where 100% of the purchase price goes to the photographer in question. And yes, purchased SmartPresets behave exactly the same as any other SmartPreset, meaning you can tweak them to your heart’s content and save them as a new preset.

Only 500 photographs are required to train a SmartPreset. Or you can take advantage of the ‘Kickstart’ function and create a SmartPreset using just 20 images (Image credit: Neurapix)

Customers are offered two pricing models : pay-per-picture and flat rate. The former costs just $0.04 per image and allows you to create an unlimited number of SmartPresets, five ready-to-use SmartPresets, and AI masking, with the option of AI cropping and straightening for +$0.01 per image.

The latter costs $49.95 per month (annual renewal) or $79.95 per month (monthly renewal) and is the more comprehensive offering, including all pay-per-picture features, as well as AI cropping and straightening, local editing, and unlimited editing, all for no additional cost. The Neurapix website features a handy pay-per-picture price calculator so you can be certain of which plan offers the most value to you.

Image 1 of 4 Neurapix works seamlessly with the industry standard batch-editing software Adobe Lightroom Classic (Image credit: Neurapix ) You can purchase other photographers’ SmartPresets from the Neurapix SmartPreset Store (Image credit: Neurapix / Formaphotography) Once the SmartPreset is applied, you’re free to tweak each individual image as desired, ensuring photographers retain full autonomy (Image credit: Neurapix / Kathleen John ) Neurapix can process up to 1,000 images per minute (Image credit: Neurapix / Formaphotography)

So, if you’re a wedding, corporate, family, or school photographer, or any other photographer required to deliver a large quantity of images as quickly as possible, make sure you take advantage of Digital Camera World’s special Neurapix trial. Automated AI edits won’t just impact your photography business, but they could impact your health, too.

A quantitative online survey on ‘editing fatigue’, conducted by Neurapix between June and July 2024, found that 58.4 percent of respondents reported experiencing mental exhaustion after lengthy editing sessions, with nine out of 10 photographers experiencing psychological pressure, of which 97.2 percent indicated that this led to health impairments including tiredness (70.9 percent) and back pain (37.6 percent).

Neurapix’s aim is for photographers to spend less time in front of the computer and more time with their camera. And you can find out yourself if it works for you; make sure you test Neurapix today with 2,000 FREE edits!