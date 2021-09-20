GuruShots: winning photographs from the Feeling Photogenic competition

Billed as the world's greatest photo game, GuruShots is an online platform that provides a fun, structured way to showcase your images while gaining global exposure for your work.

By competing in epic challenges against millions of photographers, you can get instant feedback from over three billion monthly votes and increase your ranking from Newbie to achieve the ultimate status (and bragging rights) of Guru.

GuruShots' challenges are voted on by the platform's Gurus and the wider community, and there’s a fresh challenge every day. Winners can receive prizes from GuruShots' sponsors such as Adorama, Kodak, Lowepro and Lensbaby.

The 'Feeling Photogenic' contest challenged the GuruShots community to submit their best images of people. Creative use of color creates fantastic portraiture, as evidenced by the fine art palette employed by Witold Steblik (06), the complementary colors of Irena Říhová (11) and the awesome autumnal hues used by Robert Żełaniec (13).

Child portraits were well represented, with wonderful shots by Pavlína Rolincová (08) and Slytherpuff Christy on Break (23), while João Fernandes (07) made excellent use of the scenery to create a framing device, and Blan Hammargren (01) took advantage of stunningly shallow depth of field.

The 20 highest ranked images were published in Photography Week, and we're pleased to showcase these images below, along with the rest of the top 500 featured photographs in the gallery that follows.

Top Photographer (Image credit: Blan Hammargren - Sweden)

Top Photo (Image credit: Xavier @xavierjouve _ Team X - France)

Guru's Top Pick (Image credit: Mostafa Rajabi - Iran)

#4 (Image credit: Andreia BARTA - Belgium)

#5 (Image credit: Dark Taz - Taiwan)

#6 (Image credit: Witold Steblik - Poland)

#7 (Image credit: João Fernandes - Portugal)

#8 (Image credit: Pavlína Rolincová - Czechia)

#9 (Image credit: Kostas Zannaras - Greece)

#10 (Image credit: Diana Bittle - United States)

#11 (Image credit: Irena Říhová - Czechia)

#12 (Image credit: Kathrin Hoyos - South Africa)

#13 (Image credit: Robert Żełaniec - Poland)

#14 (Image credit: Martina Priel - Germany)

#15 (Image credit: Sânziana Răchiţeanu - Romania)

#16 (Image credit: Chantal CECCHETTI - France)

#17 (Image credit: Andre Miranda - Brazil)

#18 (Image credit: lioneagle - Italy)

#19 (Image credit: Rastislav Kašper - Slovakia)

#20 (Image credit: Gabriel Fox - Brazil)

#21 (Image credit: ermentrudeis - United Kingdom)

#22 (Image credit: Saša Josip Milec - Croatia)

#23 (Image credit: Slytherpuff Christy on Break - United States)

Here are the remaining images from the top 500 entries in GuruShots' 'Feeling Photogenic' contest – simply click on the arrows to scroll through the full gallery of photos.

To find out more, and to sign up and take part in the next challenge, visit www.gurushots.com.