GuruShots: winning photographs from the Amazing Animals competition

Billed as the world's greatest photo game, GuruShots is an online platform that provides a fun, structured way to showcase your images while gaining global exposure for your work.

By competing in epic challenges against millions of photographers, you can get instant feedback from over three billion monthly votes and increase your ranking from Newbie to achieve the ultimate status (and bragging rights) of Guru.

GuruShots' challenges are voted on by the platform's Gurus and the wider community, and there’s a fresh challenge every day. Winners can receive prizes from GuruShots' sponsors such as Adorama, Kodak, Lowepro and Lensbaby.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and it's true. With the 'Amazing Animals' competition, we wanted to see your stunning capture of creatures in all shapes, colors and sizes!

The winning images are wild and wonderful, from a diving kingfisher displaying the effective use of high speed photography (Guru's Top Pick), to black and white portraiture (4), baby animals (8) and so much more. We highly recommend scrolling through all the images – they incorporate a truly diverse range of subjects and creative camera techniques!

The 20 highest ranked images were published in Photography Week magazine, and we're pleased to showcase these images below, along with the rest of the top featured photographs in the gallery that follows.

Top Photographer (Image credit: Ilan Horn - Israel)

Top Photo (Image credit: Konstantin Slobodchuk - Russia)

Guru's Top Pick (Image credit: Kimberly van den Boogaard - Netherlands)

#4 (Image credit: Christina Salonius - Finland)

#5 (Image credit: Andre Miranda - Brazil)

#6 (Image credit: Luca Sharabidze - United States)

#7 (Image credit: Virginia Lang - United States)

#8 (Image credit: Britni Ann - United States)

#9 (Image credit: Sue Galbraith - Canada)

#10 (Image credit: Asta Geliumergaitee - Norway)

#11 (Image credit: Ophira Eschinasi - Belgium)

#12 (Image credit: Regina Winkler - Austria)

#13 (Image credit: Edith Ehm - Austria)

#14 (Image credit: Gonzalo Cianciarulo - Argentina)

#15 (Image credit: Ajit Deokar - United States)

#16 (Image credit: Gerhardt Theron - South Africa)

#17 (Image credit: Ron Conigliaro - United States)

#18 (Image credit: Yair Tzur - Israel)

#19 (Image credit: Daniel Veselý - Czechia)

#20 (Image credit: Radu Cindrea - Romania)

#21 (Image credit: Herbert Stachelberger - Austria)

#22 (Image credit: Barbara Jensen Vorster - South Africa)

#23 (Image credit: Morgan Smith - United States)

Here are the remaining images from the top entries in GuruShots' 'Amazing Animals' contest – click on the arrows to scroll through the full gallery of stunning entries.

