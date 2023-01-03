GuruShots: Winning photos from the Water World competition

Billed as the world's greatest photo game, GuruShots (opens in new tab) is an online platform that provides a fun, structured way to showcase your images while gaining global exposure for your work.

By competing in epic challenges against millions of photographers, you can get instant feedback from over three billion monthly votes and increase your ranking from Newbie to achieve the ultimate status (and bragging rights) of Guru.

GuruShots' challenges are voted on by the platform's Gurus and the wider community, and there’s a fresh challenge every day. Winners can receive prizes from GuruShots' sponsors such as Adorama, Kodak, Lowepro and Lensbaby.

From long-exposure landscapes to delicate droplets, raging rivers, and photogenic puddles, with the Water World Challenge, we wanted you to get creative and aim for quality! Water has no single shape, speed, or look, which meant that you needed to be as fluid as your liquid subject to get "the shot."

The winning images didn't disappoint, and we enjoyed seeing everything from crashing waves to serene falls. We recommend scrolling through all of the images to see how all the top photographers interpreted the brief.

The 20 highest-ranked images will be published in Photography Week Magazine (opens in new tab), and we're pleased to showcase these images below, along with the rest of the top featured photographs in the gallery that follows.

Top Photographer (Image credit: Stéphane - France)

(opens in new tab)

Top Photo (Image credit: Arye Vieder - Israel)

(opens in new tab)

Guru's Top Pick (Image credit: Paulo Cardoso - Portugal)

(opens in new tab)

#4 (Image credit: Otto Mercik - Canada)

(opens in new tab)

#5 (Image credit: Laimute Kuriene - Netherlands)

(opens in new tab)

#6 (Image credit: Margie Troyer - United States)

(opens in new tab)

#7 (Image credit: Catriona Ferrie - Australia)

(opens in new tab)

#8 (Image credit: Roberto Valdes - Cuba)

(opens in new tab)

#9 (Image credit: Ilan Horn - Israel)

(opens in new tab)

#10 (Image credit: Nikolay Tatarchuk - Israel)

(opens in new tab)

#11 (Image credit: Lensical - United States)

(opens in new tab)

#12 (Image credit: Kjell Arvid Fredriksen - Norway)

(opens in new tab)

#13 (Image credit: Jeanna Qvarnström - Sweden)

(opens in new tab)

#14 (Image credit: Jirka “myšák” Niš)

(opens in new tab)

#15 (Image credit: Patricia Stanton - United States)

(opens in new tab)

#16 (Image credit: Margarida Afonso Silva - Portgual)

(opens in new tab)

#17 (Image credit: Callen David - United States)

(opens in new tab)

#18 (Image credit: Peter Merz - Canada)

(opens in new tab)

#19 (Image credit: Martine Saldsman - Canada)

(opens in new tab)

#20 (Image credit: Shauna Warriner - United States)

(opens in new tab)

#21 (Image credit: Ganz Savery - United States)

(opens in new tab)

#22 (Image credit: Dmitry Maslennikov - Latvia)

(opens in new tab)

#23 (Image credit: Jm Valéry - France)

(opens in new tab)

Here are the remaining images from the top entries in GuruShots' Water World contest – click on the arrows to scroll through the full gallery of entries.

To find out more, and to sign up and take part in the next challenge, visit www.gurushots.com (opens in new tab).