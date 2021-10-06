GuruShots: winning photographs from the Stunning Flowers competition

Billed as the world's greatest photo game, GuruShots is an online platform that provides a fun, structured way to showcase your images while gaining global exposure for your work.

By competing in epic challenges against millions of photographers, you can get instant feedback from over three billion monthly votes and increase your ranking from Newbie to achieve the ultimate status (and bragging rights) of Guru.

GuruShots' challenges are voted on by the platform's Gurus and the wider community, and there’s a fresh challenge every day. Winners can receive prizes from GuruShots' sponsors such as Adorama, Kodak, Lowepro and Lensbaby.

The 'Stunning Flowers' competition tasked entrants to show their love for nature, whether it was a dozen roses or a shot of blooming wildflowers. And depth of field was used to that titular, stunning effect in two of our favorite images by Patry (03) and Trine ヅ (04).

Gil Shmueli (09) produced a beautifully detailed macro image – and speaking of detail, both Dúddi Photo Art (11) and Isak Venter (18) employed moisture on their flowers to add that extra touch of texture and compositional interest. It was also great to see isolated colors for near-monochromatic images from Khatti Von Leigh (07), Guenter Horniak (08) and Vanessa Bu (16).

The 20 highest ranked images were published in PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, and we're pleased to showcase these images below, along with the rest of the top 500 featured photographs in the gallery that follows.

Top Photographer (Image credit: www.micha mettier.ch - Switzerland)

Top Photo (Image credit: Frank Werle - Germany)

Guru's Top Pick (Image credit: Patry - Italy)

#4 (Image credit: Trine ヅ - Denmark)

#5 (Image credit: Hortense Baptista - Portugal)

#6 (Image credit: Zsuzsa Balog - Hungary)

#7 (Image credit: Khatti Von Leigh - Australia)

#8 (Image credit: Guenter Horniak - Austria)

#9 (Image credit: Gil Shmueli - Israel)

#10 (Image credit: Clystina Will - United States)

#11 (Image credit: Dúddi Photo Art - Iceland)

#12 (Image credit: Jánosi András - Romania)

#13 (Image credit: Peter Russo - Australia)

#14 (Image credit: jopps89 - United States)

#15 (Image credit: Yair Tzur - Israel)

#16 (Image credit: Vanessa Bu - Germany)

#17 (Image credit: George Romer - Chile)

#18 (Image credit: Isak Venter - South Africa)

#19 (Image credit: Rob de Jong - United States)

#20 (Image credit: Kathy Green - Canada)

#21 (Image credit: Andrey V Lopatkin - Russia)

#22 (Image credit: Eugene McQuillan - United States)

#23 (Image credit: Sarah Pawinski Hastings - United Kingdom)

Here are the remaining images from the top 500 entries in GuruShots' 'Stunning Flowers' contest – simply click on the arrows to scroll through the full gallery of photos.

To find out more, and to sign up and take part in the next challenge, visit www.gurushots.com.