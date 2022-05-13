GuruShots: Winning photos from the Mostly Black competition

Billed as the world's greatest photo game, GuruShots is an online platform that provides a fun, structured way to showcase your images while gaining global exposure for your work.

By competing in epic challenges against millions of photographers, you can get instant feedback from over three billion monthly votes and increase your ranking from Newbie to achieve the ultimate status (and bragging rights) of Guru.

GuruShots' challenges are voted on by the platform's Gurus and the wider community, and there’s a fresh challenge every day. Winners can receive prizes from GuruShots' sponsors such as Adorama, Kodak, Lowepro and Lensbaby.

With the Almost Black Challenge, we wanted you to show off your best images that were almost-but-not-quite black, featuring low key exposures, whether that was for portraits, flowers or fine art!

The winning images didn't disappoint, and we enjoyed seeing the use of coloured gels on a black background (Guru's Top Pick), abstract animals (16) and a moody street-lit scene (23). We recommend scrolling through all the images to see how top photographers interpreted the brief.

The 20 highest ranked images will be published in Practical Photoshop Magazine, and we're pleased to showcase these images below, along with the rest of the top featured photographs in the gallery that follows.

Top Photographer (Image credit: Sleeping rabbit - France)

Top Photo (Image credit: César Passos - Portugal)

Guru's Top Pick (Image credit: danmaslanka - United Kingdom)

#4 (Image credit: Stephanie Rohsfeld - United States)

#5 (Image credit: Maja Pracaić - Croatia)

#6 (Image credit: Ann Cason - United States)

#7 (Image credit: Constantin Pappas - France)

#8 (Image credit: Michael Priddey - United Kingdom)

#9 (Image credit: ZY Sjahrial - Malaysia)

#10 (Image credit: Fabiano Dos Santos - United States)

#11 (Image credit: Hasan OK - Turkey)

#12 (Image credit: Serena Vachon - United States)

#13 (Image credit: eleegp - United States)

#14 (Image credit: Viktoria Farkas - United States)

#15 (Image credit: Hans Comprix - United States)

#16 (Image credit: Radek Matouš - Czechia)

#17 (Image credit: Marleen - Norway)

#18 (Image credit: Caleb Stewart - United States)

#19 (Image credit: Ivo Stolar - Czechia)

#20 (Image credit: PG Photography - India)

#21 (Image credit: Julie Hayzlett - United States)

#22 (Image credit: Vernon Watkins - United States)

#23 (Image credit: Marc Ollivier - Luxembourg)

Here are the remaining images from the top entries in GuruShots' Mostly Black contest – click on the arrows to scroll through the full gallery of stunning entries.

To find out more, and to sign up and take part in the next challenge, visit www.gurushots.com.