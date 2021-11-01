GuruShots: winning photographs from the latest Your Magazine Shot competition

Billed as the world's greatest photo game, GuruShots is an online platform that provides a fun, structured way to showcase your images while gaining global exposure for your work.

By competing in epic challenges against millions of photographers, you can get instant feedback from over three billion monthly votes and increase your ranking from Newbie to achieve the ultimate status (and bragging rights) of Guru.

GuruShots' challenges are voted on by the platform's Gurus and the wider community, and there’s a fresh challenge every day. Winners can receive prizes from GuruShots' sponsors such as Adorama, Kodak, Lowepro and Lensbaby.

The 'Your Magazine Shot' contest is all about choosing your most publication-worthy photograph, and there were some stunning entries that could grace the pages of publications.

Perhaps our favorite shot, and a fantastic editorial image, is Louis Nauche's silhouetted photograph of a rider performing tricks on a bicycle (03). We're also very taken with Sergey Demchenko's striking black-and-white rainy street shot (23), and Iza Łysoń's image of a leaping collie in a lavender field (22) is simply magic!

We also loved Lars Lofman's haunting image of driftwood on a beach (02), and there were some wonderful long exposures from Erik Enrico Ersson (01), Zdeněk Janovský (08) and Julien Serarre (21).

The 20 highest ranked images were published in Digital Photographer magazine, and we're pleased to showcase these images below, along with the rest of the top 500 featured photographs in the gallery that follows.

Top Photographer (Image credit: Erik Enrico Ersson - Saint Helena)

Top Photo (Image credit: Lars Lofman - Sweden)

Guru's Top Pick (Image credit: Louis Nauche - France)

#4 (Image credit: Gabriel Fox - Brazil)

#5 (Image credit: Guy Wilson - Israel)

#6 (Image credit: Zdenek Pachovsky - Czechia)

#7 (Image credit: Tomáš Jurník - Czech Republic)

#8 (Image credit: Zdeněk Janovský - Czechia)

#9 (Image credit: Brian Adamson - Canada)

#10 (Image credit: FMT_ Cdt.Feu - France)

#11 (Image credit: Cattish Llama - Poland)

#12 (Image credit: Peter Draemann - Switzerland)

#13 (Image credit: Dad On Duty - Canada)

#14 (Image credit: Rufus Firefly - United Kingdom)

#15 (Image credit: Margarida Afonso Silva - Portugal)

#16 (Image credit: Denise Williams - United States)

#17 (Image credit: Gigi Cioffi Spanola - United States)

#18 (Image credit: Kate Blake - United States)

#19 (Image credit: Nicolene Dreyer - Australia)

#20 (Image credit: ivan rabbit of the day - Mozambique)

#21 (Image credit: Julien Serarre - Mexico)

#22 (Image credit: Iza Łysoń - Poland)

#23 (Image credit: Sergey Demchenko - Ukraine)

Here are the remaining images from the top 500 entries in GuruShots' 'Your Magazine Shot' contest – simply click on the arrows to scroll through the full gallery of photos.

To find out more, and to sign up and take part in the next challenge, visit www.gurushots.com.