GuruShots: winning photographs from the Perfect Portraits competition

Billed as the world's greatest photo game, GuruShots is an online platform that provides a fun, structured way to showcase your images while gaining global exposure for your work.

By competing in epic challenges against millions of photographers, you can get instant feedback from over three billion monthly votes and increase your ranking from Newbie to achieve the ultimate status (and bragging rights) of Guru.

GuruShots' challenges are voted on by the platform's Gurus and the wider community, and there’s a fresh challenge every day. Winners can receive prizes from GuruShots' sponsors such as Adorama, Kodak, Lowepro and Lensbaby.

For the 'Perfect Portraits' competition, the aim was to capture the true character of the subject with your photography talents – and capture them you did!

The winning images didn't disappoint, with the shortlisted entries including the stunning use of golden light (19), as well as low key lighting (13) and soft focus effects (09). We highly recommend scrolling through all the images – they show a diverse range of subjects and creative camera techniques!

The 20 highest ranked images were published in Photography Week magazine, and we're pleased to showcase these images below, along with the rest of the top featured photographs in the gallery that follows.

Top Photographer (Image credit: Dark Taz - France)

Top Photo (Image credit: Adiel Katz - Thailand)

Guru's Top Pick (Image credit: Jacek Mróz - Great Britain)

#4 (Image credit: Clémentine Marechaud - France)

#5 (Image credit: Tony Marsh - United States)

#6 (Image credit: Hrvoje Gregl - Croatia)

#7 (Image credit: Irena Říhová - Czechia)

#8 (Image credit: Tiago - United States)

#9 (Image credit: Sandro Aliano - Italy)

#10 (Image credit: Ryan Carter Media - Kenya)

#11 (Image credit: Adi. portraits - Germany)

#12 (Image credit: Sylvain Perrier - Canada)

#13 (Image credit: Kathrin Hoyos - South Africa)

#14 (Image credit: Bart Buckalew - United States)

#15 (Image credit: Georgy Sam - India)

#16 (Image credit: Denis Zastanceanu - Germany)

#17 (Image credit: azazel - Switzerland)

#18 (Image credit: Oxana Muzyka - Russia)

#19 (Image credit: Angie Shehane - United States)

#20 (Image credit: Dúddi Photo Art - Iceland)

#21 (Image credit: Jirka myšák Niš - Czech Republic)

#22 (Image credit: Bonnie - Sierra Leone)

#23 (Image credit: Carmen Watkins - Romania)

Here are the remaining images from the top entries in GuruShots' 'Perfect Portraits' contest – click on the arrows to scroll through the full gallery of stunning entries.

To find out more, and to sign up and take part in the next challenge, visit www.gurushots.com.