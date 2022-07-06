Nikon releases new firmware for the Z9, but should you care?

By published

The Z9 may be almost impossible to buy, but Nikon is updating its firmware regardless

Nikon Z9
(Image credit: James Artaius)

Nikon has released a new firmware update for the Z 9, the second update since the camera was originally released. This latest update - firmware version 2.10 - introduces a new High-Frequency Flicker Reduction function which, when enabled in photo shooting mode, allows the shutter speed to be fine-tuned in smaller increments.

Previously, shutter speeds could be adapted to 1/3 or 1/2 EV, however the new advancement allows users to adjust shutter speeds to those as small as 1/96 EV. The overall shutter speed range with High-Frequency Flicker Reduction enabled is 1/8000 to 1/30s.

By enabling this extra shutter speed precision, Nikon is claiming the Z 9 is better able to handle the effect flicking when photographing scenes containing high-frequency LED light sources.

(Image credit: Nikon)
Firmware version 2.10 will also bring AF tracking improvements, particularly when shooting small subjects which take up a very small portion of the total frame. Focus accuracy when using eye- or face-detection AF in conjunction with continuous-servo AF (AF-C) has also been refined, which should help improve focussing stability during burst shooting or video recording.

While firmware updates that improve camera performance are always welcome, we can't help but feel that what the Z 9 needs right now isn't so much a new firmware update, but simply more stock availability. We'd rather Nikon put its resources into actually making more Z 9 bodies, rather than updating firmware for a camera you still can't get hold of.

Ben Andrews
Ben Andrews

Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys. 

