Nikon releases new firmware for the Z9, but should you care?

Nikon has released a new firmware update for the Z 9, the second update since the camera was originally released. This latest update - firmware version 2.10 - introduces a new High-Frequency Flicker Reduction function which, when enabled in photo shooting mode, allows the shutter speed to be fine-tuned in smaller increments.

Previously, shutter speeds could be adapted to 1/3 or 1/2 EV, however the new advancement allows users to adjust shutter speeds to those as small as 1/96 EV. The overall shutter speed range with High-Frequency Flicker Reduction enabled is 1/8000 to 1/30s.

By enabling this extra shutter speed precision, Nikon is claiming the Z 9 is better able to handle the effect flicking when photographing scenes containing high-frequency LED light sources.

(Image credit: Nikon)

(opens in new tab)

Firmware version 2.10 will also bring AF tracking improvements, particularly when shooting small subjects which take up a very small portion of the total frame. Focus accuracy when using eye- or face-detection AF in conjunction with continuous-servo AF (AF-C) has also been refined, which should help improve focussing stability during burst shooting or video recording.

While firmware updates that improve camera performance are always welcome, we can't help but feel that what the Z 9 needs right now isn't so much a new firmware update, but simply more stock availability. We'd rather Nikon put its resources into actually making more Z 9 bodies, rather than updating firmware for a camera you still can't get hold of.

Read more:

Best Nikon lenses (opens in new tab)

Nikon Z9 review (opens in new tab)

Best Nikon Z lenses (opens in new tab)

Best Nikon portrait lenses (opens in new tab)