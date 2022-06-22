Hasselblad X2D: what do we know so far?

The Hasselblad X series has been a rather interesting journey for the medium format camera giant, first came the X1D with a newly equipped 50 megapixel medium format mirrorless sensor, then the X1D II which improved upon its predecessors flaws.

Now the rumor mills are starting to talk more about the Hasselblad X1D II successor, which is being referred to as the X2D. So what do we know about this camera so far?

Well, it has been rumored for a while (opens in new tab) that this compact medium format mirrorless system would inherit the 100 megapixel medium format sensor from its big brother the Hasselblad H6D 100c, and I can see this logic coming into practice, the H series or cameras rely on mirrors and therefore are a rather chunky and heavy setup to carry around, and more suited to studio use.

If the X2D where to be given that 100MP sensor, it would then become a viable option for upgraders and those looking to have the best resolution possible in a compact format, this would then in turn be a direct competitor to the popular Fujifilm GFX 100S - made popular by its size to resolution capabilities.

Other noteworthy features that have allegedly come from a Hasselblad representative in France, according to Photo rumors (opens in new tab)are:

Adjustable screen

Improved Live View

Top LCD screen

Better AF

in-body stabilization (IBIS)

All these are worthy, even logical upgrades to the X1D II - they say there is no smoke without fire, but Hasselblad are yet to confirm any of the leaks so far. However, to add more fuel to that fire, more images have been leaked which looks like an X2D in the wild, some from previous leaks have appear to be rather skepticial, but these new images appear to seem more "life-life" than the others.

Three new Hasselblad lenses (opens in new tab) are also expected to be announced with the launch of the X2D, one already having leaked in a photo, mounted to an unbranded, dark grey Hasselblad X series body. The lens in question is a 38mm f/2.5, which can be backed up by a patent filed from Hasselblad.

The rumored price for the X2D body only is said to be around $8,000 and can be expected in summer 2022. As always with rumors we have to take them with a large grain of salt until rumor becomes an actual announcement from the manufacturer. However, looking at the leaked images and suggested specs all those could indicate that the Hasselblad X series will get a 100MP upgrade at some point.

