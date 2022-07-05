GoPro Hero 11: what we know so far

The best GoPro cameras (opens in new tab) can be taken on your travels and used to capture the most daring of adventures, or help you film that radical sports documentary that you always wanted to film – essentially, a GoPro is a very handy tool to have in your kitbag.

However, you might want to hold-off of spending your money just yet, as GoPro Hero 11 rumors have started to get some traction, which could see the action camera brand take a step further by offering some premium solutions to professional filmmakers.

(Image credit: Back-Bone)

In GoPro's recent annual stock meeting, Nick Woodman, CEO of GoPro said:

“At the end of 2022, we plan to increase our hardware offerings from two product types we have today, HERO and MAX, to four distinct camera products.“ He added, "we expect to expand that further by the end of 2023". This statement suggests that GoPro do plan on expanding their range in the future, but for now the plan is to launch only a new Max and Hero product this year, but in two variants.

Is this the start of a new "lite" and "professional" models? It could be... and more words from the GoPro CEO could confirm the next move. "We think it’s important to build very differentiated specialized solutions for different use cases to appeal to entirely new groups of users".

This could help the Hero series out as some users find that with each iteration of GoPro Hero cameras, they either offer too many features for some, or not enough for others. Adding a new "lite" and "professional" model could help the brand pivot to a better understand and provide better offerings to customers.

(Image credit: GoPro)

A pro-grade GoPro does seem like the logical solution. "I think it sometimes gets missed that GoPro's are used by professionals the world over, whether it's for film, television, their own commercial purposes, or their own research purposes".

This pro-grade solution is already apparent, with the likes of modification company Back-Bone doing just that – offering and modifying current GoPro cameras and giving them a radical new look, with better lens options, infrared conversions, and even internal filters, but for an astronomical price tag.

What we want to see

Video resolution:

Right now the GoPro Hero 10 (opens in new tab) Black edition currently shoots 5.3K at 60fps and 4K up to 120fps for slow-motion, We could see this being increased to 6K for the Hero 11 and the slow-motion capabilities improved to 240 frames per second 4K.

Low-light improvement:

Even the best action cameras (opens in new tab) can struggle in low-light conditions, offering at best sub-par performance when compared to consumer-grade mirrorless or DSLRs. If GoPro find a way to offer better low-light performance, while maintaining their small form factor the company could be on to a winner.

Bigger Sensor:

Bigger sometimes is actually better, and if GoPro implemented a 1/1.7-inch sensor into the new Hero 11 it could provide better video resolutions and offer vast improvements over low-light performance. Yes, this could come with the drawback of the 11 series being slightly bigger than its predecessor, but that size increase wouldn't be enough to but off GoPro being a great option.

Of course, all of this is just a wish in the wind, a hope on a prayer, until GoPro officially announces the next generation of action cameras. There is a lot of room to grow for GoPro, and now is the time for the company to take a big step and offer something game-changing, and now, spec-updating.

