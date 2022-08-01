Brilliant photos of the England football celebrations after winning Euro 2022

The England team were victorious in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final – iconic celebration photos show power of sports photography

England win the Euro 2022 football final
Leah Williamson and Millie Bright of England lift the trophy after their teams victory during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium (Image credit: Naomi Baker via Getty Images)

Even for those of us who aren't interested in football (or soccer for our US readers), it's hard not to get excited when you see your own country in the final of a major tournament – especially in a sport that's traditionally been dominated by men.

On July 31 2022, the England women's national football team (aka the Lionesses) were victorious in a match against Germany for the historic Euro 2022 competition final at Wembley Stadium in London, UK. The close match went to extra time, but the final score was 2-1 to England (opens in new tab).

As you'd expect, the celebrations were jubilant, joyful and crucially, all caught on camera. Whether you're into sport or not, the images taken at the end of the match serve as a marker of just how far women's football has come, how much it took for the players to get to the final and where the women's game can go next (opens in new tab)

Sports and events photography has the ability to capture these decisive moments in history, as people are made or broken in the heat of a contest, and the destiny of a sport, or indeed culture as a whole, is decided.

 • World's first female soccer photographer reflects on her journey (opens in new tab)

Here are some of our favorite photos of the England team celebrating just after the football match ended – including a scene where you can see scores of official photographers trying to capture the events from the sidelines.

Lucy Bronze of England hangs on the goal post as she celebrates after the 2-1 win during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on July 31, 2022 in London, England

Lucy Bronze of England hangs on the goal post as she celebrates after the 2-1 win during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on July 31, 2022 in London, England (Image credit: Naomi Baker via Getty Images)

Ellen White of England celebrates with the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 Trophy after their side’s victory during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final match

Ellen White of England celebrates with the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 Trophy after their side’s victory during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final match (Image credit: Naomi Baker via Getty Images)

Lauren Hemp, Lucy Bronze, Nikita Parris and Demi Stokes of England celebrate following the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final match

(Image credit: Lynne Cameron - The FA via Getty Images)

Alessia Russo and Ella Toone of England celebrate after the 2-1 wom during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final match

Alessia Russo and Ella Toone of England celebrate after the 2-1 wom during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final match (Image credit: Naomi Baker via Getty Images)

A victory parade will be taking place in London today, starting at 11am, and we're sure that even more amazing images will capture that spectacle, as thousands of people take to the streets to document the achievement of the Lionesses.

If you're interested in sports photography, check out our fascinating interview with Chris Smith (opens in new tab), find out how cameras are refereeing soccer (opens in new tab), plus this year's Sports Photographer of the Year.

