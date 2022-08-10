Apple iPhone 14 tipped to launch a week early on September 6

Apple are known for not making their launch dates public until the last minute, which always creates an even bigger buzz around their products and makes upcoming release dates a hot topic.

But when will we see the eagerly anticipated iPhone 14 family (opens in new tab)? A week earlier, than we were expecting, on September 6, if new intel is to be believed…

We know Apple will unveil the new iPhone 14 family next month and had been expecting to see the new phone range be unveiled on September 13. This date has always seemed incredibly likely as the Californian tech giant tends to hold its iPhone launch events on the second Tuesday of September (the 13th this year) and then open pre-orders on the Friday (which would be September 16) and then go on sale a week later (September 23rd).

Other than Apple’s usual announcement model, this date has been pointed to by a number of rumors as well. However, according to tipster Max Weinbach (opens in new tab), Apple could unveil the iPhone 14 on September 6.

fwiw I heard September 6th event and iPhone's on sale on the 16thnot 100% sure, but around there seems right. https://t.co/X2vbu2XyiCAugust 7, 2022 See more

Weinbach’s tweet was a reply to Apple tipster Mark Gurman, who said that the next iPad update was being delayed due to Apple focusing on the iPhone 14.

Power On: Apple’s decision to delay iPadOS 16 helps keep the focus on the all-important iPhone 14. Plus, the latest on Apple Store unionization and the company’s September event plans. https://t.co/bgPZZDbJxtAugust 7, 2022 See more

Weinbach’s sources also claim that the iPhone 14 release date will be September 16th - the day that the smartphone would go on sale. Weinbach admits he’s not “100% sure” - this tip-off shouldn't be treated as fact – but not discounted either. It’s been consistently reported that Apple is navigating the ongoing supply chain crisis to get the iPhone 14 out on time and its even been rumoured the tech giant is already filming the video presentation for the event – so they may simply be ready and shock everyone by launching early. Only time will tell - there's not long to see which of the iPhone 14 rumours (opens in new tab) are correct.

