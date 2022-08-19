Polaroid Go deals in August 2022: best prices and stock updates

Find the best Polaroid Go deals on this mini retro-grade instant camera
(Image credit: Polaroid)
If you're looking for the best Polaroid Go deals, you've come to the right place. Since its release this nostalgic camera brings back the love and enjoyment of instant film photography in a mini form factor.
The Polaroid Go is the world's smallest, cutest analog instant camera. But its tiny size doesn't just make it insanely covetable, it also differentiates it from its Instax Mini rivals.
Rather than rectangular prints, it puts the signature square Polaroid format in your pocket – along with advanced features like double exposures, self-timer and even a tiny selfie mirror. It struggles with bright sunlight more than full-size Polaroids, and Minis offer slightly superior image quality, but the Go trumps them both for fun factor and conversation starting.
Polaroid wows with Polaroid Now – an instant camera worthy of its legacy
Film type: Polaroid Go (ASA 640, 66.6 x 53.9 mm (image area 47 x 46 mm)) | Focal lengh: 34mm (full-frame equivalent) | Viewfinder: optical viewfinder | Size: 105 x 83.9 x 61.5 mm | Weight (body only): 242g (without film pack)
Ludicrously small and compact
Produces square photographs
Feature-packed, despite size
Struggles with bright sunlight
Our first film pack jammed!
Film pricier than Instax Mini
The Polaroid Go is a camera that everyone will fall in love with faster than it takes a photo to develop. Bigger instant cameras balance exposures better, and rival Instax Mini cameras delivers slightly better image quality indoors – but neither are as fun to use, or will make you as many friends, as the Go… which still produces pleasing pics.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.