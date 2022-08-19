Polaroid Go deals in August 2022: best prices and stock updates

If you're looking for the best Polaroid Go deals, you've come to the right place. Since its release this nostalgic camera brings back the love and enjoyment of instant film photography in a mini form factor.

The Polaroid Go is the world's smallest, cutest analog instant camera. But its tiny size doesn't just make it insanely covetable, it also differentiates it from its Instax Mini rivals.

Rather than rectangular prints, it puts the signature square Polaroid format in your pocket – along with advanced features like double exposures, self-timer and even a tiny selfie mirror. It struggles with bright sunlight more than full-size Polaroids, and Minis offer slightly superior image quality, but the Go trumps them both for fun factor and conversation starting.

The Polaroid Go is available in red, black, or white (Image credit: Polaroid)

The best Polaroid Go deals Polaroid wows with Polaroid Now – an instant camera worthy of its legacy Film type: Polaroid Go (ASA 640, 66.6 x 53.9 mm (image area 47 x 46 mm)) | Focal lengh: 34mm (full-frame equivalent) | Viewfinder: optical viewfinder | Size: 105 x 83.9 x 61.5 mm | Weight (body only): 242g (without film pack) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Wex Photo Video (opens in new tab) Ludicrously small and compact Produces square photographs Feature-packed, despite size Struggles with bright sunlight Our first film pack jammed! Film pricier than Instax Mini

The Polaroid Go is a camera that everyone will fall in love with faster than it takes a photo to develop. Bigger instant cameras balance exposures better, and rival Instax Mini cameras delivers slightly better image quality indoors – but neither are as fun to use, or will make you as many friends, as the Go… which still produces pleasing pics.

Read our full Polaroid Go review (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: James Artaius)

