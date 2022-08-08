Best Panasonic Lumix LX100 II deals in August 2022: best prices and stock updates

We've been searching for the best Panasonic Lumix LX100 II deals. Launching as far back as September 2014, this compact camera has been packing a 24 megapixel punch with its 24-75mm (35mm equivalent) fixed lens and 4K video capabilities.

When we reviewed the Panasonic Lumix LX100 II (opens in new tab) we thought it had everything you'd need and want from a compact camera, and despite being one of the older models on the market, it still holds its own against competitors – at a great price point, too.

With good image quality and a compact design, the Lumix LX100 II improves upon its predecessor, while still keeping many of its most beloved qualities. At the heart of this compact is a 17MP 4/3" image sensor that outputs detailed still images and captures 4K video at 24 or 30 fps.

Compact and powerful in its day, this is still a great pocket camera Sensor: Four Thirds MOS | Megapixels: 17MP | Screen: 3.0", 1,240,000 Dot Fixed Touchscreen LCD | Video: UHD 4K @ 24p , 29.97p, Full HD @ 24p, 29.97p, 59.94p | Size: 11.4 x 6.6 x 6.3 cm | Weight (body only): 12.31 oz / 349 g Large sensor gives you control of depth Easy-to-change aspect ratios Retro metal control dials The LCD screen is fixed There is no pop-up flash Wireless image transfer is clunky

To help photographers make greater use of the sensor’s multi-aspect nature, there’s a switch on the lens barrel that allows you to swap quickly between shooting in 3:2, 16:9, 1:1 and 4:3 ratio. This is a great prompt to consider aspect ratio at the shooting stage rather than when processing images.

In fact, it’s beneficial to do so as in Adobe Camera Raw, the RAW files only have the data from the aspect ratio they are captured in. This means any post-capture aspect changes crop into that image. With other cameras’ aspect ratio settings it’s usually possible to see the image from the whole sensor.

If you like the Panasonic LUMIX camera system but aren't sure about the Panasonic Lumix LX100 II, explore our guide to the best Panasonic camera (opens in new tab). The best travel camera (opens in new tab)s are also a good place to look if you want a capable but portable model.