Will Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max FINALLY get a good zoom lens?

Apple is reportedly on the hunt for a new manufacturer to supply a periscope lens for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. And no – it won’t have a lens you can pop up and peep around corners with, but it will allow you to zoom more than ever before.

According to GSMArena (via The Elec), Apple's current suppliers weren't up to the task, so it's taps been looking for a new company to supply the iPhone 15 Pro Max's alleged periscope camera. But what IS a smartphone periscope camera (opens in new tab)?

Periscope lenses offer more zoom capabilities than a standard smartphone lens allowing for 5x or even 10x optical zoom – a pretty big jump from the standard 3X optical zoom you find in most iPhones. However, some of the best camera phone (opens in new tab)s such as the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (opens in new tab) and Huawei P50 Pro (opens in new tab) already adopt this technology. Apple’s just been a little late to the game.

Spring-type actuators supplied by Alps Alpine and Mizumo are used in all the best iPhones for photography right now, but ball guide actuators in periscope lenses are faster at focusing, more accurate, and use less power.

This could mean that not only will the iPhone 15 (opens in new tab) Pro Max benefit from a camera that is faster and able to zoom in much closer, but we could see a significant improvement in battery life, too. For anyone who shoots a lot of mobile photos and video content, the upgraded features will definitely be advantageous. If it’s a success perhaps Apple will start to include periscope lenses on the standard models, too.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is due to arrive later this year, around the same time as iOS17 (opens in new tab) – usually around the first or second week in September if previous years are anything to go by. While the standard iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Pro probably won’t have the periscope lens, Apple could ditch the 12MP main camera in favor of a higher-resolution 48MP sensor. No complaints here, we’re all for more megapixels.

Today's best iphone 14 pro max deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $1,099.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $1,099.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $1,598 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

These are the best iPhone tripods and supports (opens in new tab) for easy hands-free shooting and extra stability. Check out our review of the iPhone 14 Pro Max (opens in new tab).